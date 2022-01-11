EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Washington Football Team’s 22-7 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday didn’t mean much, other than to finalize its draft position (11th) and give coach Ron Rivera one last glimpse of players he may want to build around in his third season.
Washington, which finished 7-10, has plenty of roster questions to address before training camp begins in 6½ months. The team is likely to count on some players getting healthy to fill voids — Logan Thomas (tight end), Curtis Samuel (No. 2 wide receiver), Benjamin St-Juste (cornerback depth), etc. — but it has obvious needs at other positions, including running back with J.D. McKissic heading to free agency.
Here are Washington’s biggest roster questions as the offseason arrives.
QUARTERBACK
It’s the obvious and perpetual situation for Washington. Taylor Heinicke sounded reflective and uncertain Sunday, suggesting he knows, like everyone else, that Washington plans to replace him this offseason.
Three starting quarterbacks from this season are set to hit free agency: Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Marty Hurney, Washington’s executive vice president of football and player personnel, signed Bridgewater to a big contract in Carolina, but it seems unlikely Rivera would pick him to carry a rebuild. Winston and Fitzpatrick, whom Washington signed as a bridge last year, are coming off injuries.
Washington could bet on what’s seen as a weak draft class — headlined by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Liberty’s Malik Willis — or try to acquire a quarterback via trade. Several veterans could be on the move, including Russell Wilson, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
SAFETY
This position somewhat mirrors the offensive line. Washington got unexpected opportunities to upgrade in May last offseason, signing Bobby McCain and Charles Leno Jr., and now must decide if it wants to commit to McCain, the safety, as it did to Leno, the left tackle.
Washington used three safeties for most of the year: McCain at free, Kam Curl at strong and Landon Collins at Buffalo nickel. Each has a hybrid skill set and can disguise coverages, flexibility that Curl credited for keying Washington’s upset of Tampa Bay.
“I’d love to be here in Washington,” McCain said after snagging two interceptions Sunday, including one he returned for a touchdown. “I like it here. I like the coaches here, the players here, all the guys. But business is business, and everybody understands that.”
McCain added that he and the team are not close on a deal.
The front office also must decide how to handle Collins. The 28-year-old, who excelled after moving from strong to Buffalo nickel, has three years and about $45 million remaining on his contract. The team can stomach the high salary cap hit, try to restructure the deal or cut Collins and move on.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER
Washington thought it solved this question last year by drafting Jamin Davis at No. 19. But last week, after playing David Mayo in the middle helped the run defense, Rivera said whether Davis can play the “Mike” long term is “something we got to really look at.”
If Rivera decides to keep Davis and Cole Holcomb on the outside, where he believes they’re best suited, the team will need to acquire a Mike. Mayo, a journeyman, struggled in pass coverage.
If the team drafts a middle linebacker, it would be a bet that it had identified and fixed the flaws from its evaluation or development of Davis. Instead, Washington seems likelier to sign a veteran because Rivera and Holcomb praised Mayo’s communication and play recognition at the challenging position.
It’s possible that veteran is Jon Bostic, who has been with Washington since 2019 and suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 4. Rivera has mentioned his name several times in the past two weeks as an underrated missing piece down the stretch.
RIGHT GUARD
This is the only offensive line spot where Washington doesn’t have a player signed through at least next season and the only one at which it has an All-Pro. The team drafted Brandon Scherff fifth in 2015, franchise-tagged him twice and is now set to decide whether it wants to commit to him despite injury troubles forcing him to miss 10 games over the past two seasons.
Scherff’s value is difficult to gauge. His salary cap hit of $18 million in 2021 was about 50 percent richer than the NFL’s next-highest right guard (Denver’s Graham Glasgow, $11.9 million), according to salary database website Over the Cap, and it seems improbable he would make the same rate again even in free agency.
Washington had one of the league’s better lines this season, highlighted by the running attack during its four-game winning streak, and could bet on Wes Schweitzer or Saahdiq Charles to fill the gap.
KICKER
After Washington cut Dustin Hopkins, the Chris Blewitt experiment failed and Joey Slye hurt his hamstring, it seemed as though the team might be in kicker purgatory. But in Slye’s stead, Brian Johnson nailed 6 of 7 kicks, including a 48-yard game-winning field goal at Las Vegas.
In Week 16, Washington gave Slye his job back but didn’t cut Johnson, instead listing him as inactive. Slye finished his stint with Washington having made 9 of 10 extra-point attempts and all 12 field goal tries, including three from 40-plus yards.
Washington could try to keep both kickers into the preseason. Johnson, 24, is an exclusive rights free agent; Slye, 25, is a restricted free agent.
