Drew Terrell

Commanders receivers coach Drew Terrell works with his position group at Washington’s training camp earlier this summer.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

One day in training camp, as the offense struggled, Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell didn’t like how his players were responding to the chest-beating defenders. The receivers lost their bounce, slumped their shoulders and complained about being held. One word came to mind: composure.

Later, in the meeting room, Terrell pulled up a passage from “Lone Survivor,” the book about a group of U.S. Navy SEALs in Afghanistan. In it, Marcus Luttrell, the only SEAL who’d survived a barrage of rocket-propelled grenades, hid from Taliban soldiers hunting him by remaining still in a mountain crevasse with a broken nose, broken back and left leg full of shrapnel. Terrell remembered telling his players: “Think about that. That’s real composure.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription