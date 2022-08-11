All night on Aug. 1, Mike and Ted Weaver sat in the upper deck at Nationals Park — section 240 in right field, row D — and tracked the final moments: Juan Soto’s last homer with the Washington Nationals . . . Juan Soto’s last catch . . . Juan Soto’s last at-bat . . . Juan Soto’s last steal.

So when Soto jogged out to right field for the top of the ninth, Mike told Ted, his 10-year-old son, to head to the second-deck railing. Since Soto moved from left to right in 2021, he started every inning by playing catch with one of the team’s bullpen catchers, then tossing a ball into the seats. Hundreds of those balls are on dressers, mantles and nightstands around the Washington region, each a reminder how close fans came to one of the best young players in history. And now, for a final time on the eve of the trade deadline, Soto was about to toss a ball into the stands.

