Dennis Hetrick made a little Major League Baseball history, and he didn’t even have to leave his home to do it.
In fact, being in his Keedysville house turned out to be a requirement.
Hetrick, a longtime Frederick Keys scorer and Mount Airy native, became the first person to score a major league game remotely, performing that job from his basement during the Washington Nationals’ season-opener against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park on July 23.
This season, all big league scorers must work remotely instead of in ballpark press boxes, as they’ve done every other season, because MLB wants to limit the number of people in stadiums to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
And since Hetrick got to score the Nats’ season opener, which was the first game played in MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season because the Nationals won last year’s World Series, he was the first person to ever do that vital task from somewhere other than the site of the game.
The only other big league game played that day, between the host Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, started about three hours after the game in Washington, which the Nats lost after waiting out a 1-hour, 58-minute rain delay.
“Technically, I was the first one in Major League history to ever score a game not at the park,” Hetrick said. “I got a little email congratulating me and Jerry White, who’s one of the scorers at Dodger Stadium because they had the game later that night on the West Coast on opening night. So we were the first two that had the privilege to do it.”
Rather than view the game through the press box window, Hetrick utilized a laptop, desktop computer and television to compile an official box score.
It was the first MLB season opener Hetrick, 47, had scored, yet another noteworthy assignment in his career as a big league scorer. Last year, he scored postseason games at Nationals Park, including Game 4 of the World Series.
This year, Hetrick is one of three official MLB scorers who works Nationals games. Ben Trittipoe, who has been scoring Nationals games since the team moved to Washington in 2005, helped Hetrick get the nod for the first game.
“He offered me opening day when we originally did the schedule back in like February. Of course, he had done it before, and he was trying to give me a chance at it,” Hetrick said. “So when we got back together and had to redo the shorter schedule, 60 games, he said, ‘Do you still want to do opening day?’ And I said sure. So I got to do the first one remotely.”
When scoring games from home, Hetrick can’t simply rely on a television broadcast. While he has a TV tuned to the game, he uses a computer program, which includes a home team feed, provided by MLB. He also has access to a replay system.
“We can go look at replays and some different angles, including an overhead angle so we can kind of keep track where a baserunner was on a certain play,” Hetrick said. “You can kind of see the whole field.”
When they’re in a stadium press box, a scorer communicates with the field timing coordinator and stringer, who uses a computer to enter pitch-by-pitch and play-by-play data into a database. Those workers help each other throughout the game, ensuring nothing that happens on the field gets overlooked or misconstrued. Hetrick still talks to those cohorts during games, but now he uses a Slack channel.
When exhibitions games were held in July to prepare for the belated beginning of what could go down as the most unusual season in MLB history, Hetrick began adjusting to working from home.
“I did one of the exhibition games, and I felt like I was blind,” Hetrick said. “Normally you could keep an eye on pretty much everything, where the ball is, what the fielder’s doing, what the runner’s doing. And you really couldn’t see much at all.”
But he got used to utilizing technology to compensate for his inability to see the entire field as each play unfolded rapidly. Now, he’s able to quickly identify plays that will require him to dial up, say, an overhead angle.
“So you’re kind of preparing,” he said. “Once the play is over, you go to that and look at the replay as well as any other replays the TV might show. So it makes it a little bit easier.”
Infield shifts, which are commonplace these days, present remote scorers with a challenge. TV broadcasts don’t always show shifts that occur as pitches are thrown, and announcers don’t always inform viewers of such moves. So, scorers must be alert.
Watching a Nats game Tuesday night while being interviewed for this story, Hetrick pointed out how the TV showed Washington third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera shifting to the right side of second base. Scorers are thankful for such a sight. Without it or a heads-up from announcers, they need other measures to avoid giving an assist or error to the wrong fielder.
They might be tipped off, via Slack, by someone at the ballpark. Also, Hetrick looks for visual clues to identify a player who might be momentarily out of position.
“You’ve got to keep track of who’s wearing high socks, or [if] somebody has an arm sleeve or something,” he said. “And you can identify them and say, ‘Oh yeah, that ground ball to second base was actually a 5-3 or a 6-3.’”
By now, Hetrick’s a seasoned scorer, starting out with the Keys in 2003 and doing his first MLB game, a Baltimore Orioles win over the Oakland A’s at Camden Yards, in 2014. And this season, another Frederick Keys scorer, Jason Lee, will make his debut as an official scorer for Nats games.
Much like countless other Americans in numerous other professions, big league scorers have been learning how to do their jobs without leaving the house. In fact, Hetrick works from home in his full-time job as a salesperson for Thermal Devices.
As he pointed out, at least there are no postgame commutes. After checking to make sure the boxscore he generated is correct, Hetrick can head upstairs and reconnect with his family. Not that he minds such drives.
And for a baseball lover like Hetrick, nothing beats going to the ballpark. But he still enjoys scoring games from home.
“You can see just about everything that you need to see, and it works out pretty good,” he said Tuesday night. “It’s weird at first, but I’ve done three games so far, and I’m getting used to it now.”
The Nationals lost the first three games he scored, prompting Hetrick to joke, “I was their bad-luck charm this year.”
If superstitious Nats players had their way, Hetrick might be banned from the ballpark. Of course these days, that wouldn’t prevent him from scoring their games.
