Unsure of when he will be able to return to work and with no gym to use, Branden Kline, like many of his colleagues, has been forced to adopt some unconventional training methods.
Around his northeastern Georgia home, Kline will pick up his 100-pound German Shepherd, Zoey, and start doing squats. Or he will drop down in push-up position with his soon-to-be-3-year-old daughter, Adalyn, on his back.
Or he’ll even lay down on the ground, hold Adalyn above his head and start doing leg raises to get some core work in.
“My wife [Sarah] is fine with this as long as there are safety precautions in place,” Kline, a Thomas Johnson High School graduate and pitching prospect for the Baltimore Orioles, said. “[Adalyn] has to hold on tightly to Daddy’s neck [during push-ups], and there have to be pillows around me in case she falls.”
Does the toddler enjoy being used as a workout prop?
“She absolutely loves it,” Kline said. “She thinks it’s hilarious.”
Professional athletes like Kline have been forced to adapt to this new reality suddenly brought upon us all by the coronavirus pandemic.
For baseball players, it is particularly challenging. The virus could soon begin to fade, allowing the Major League Baseball season to begin in some fashion in a matter of a few weeks.
Or the pandemic might rage on for several more weeks, pushing the start of the season back even more and leaving everyone wondering when and if it will begin.
Opening Day for the Orioles was supposed to be last Thursday at Camden Yards against the New York Yankees.
Kline, who made his major-league debut April 20 in Baltimore and appeared in 34 games as a relief pitcher for the Orioles last season, hopes to be on the major-league roster when the season begins.
He also knows that it’s very possible he will begin the season in Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles designated him for assignment Jan. 30 and welcomed him back onto the team a week later after he cleared waivers.
“I was a little shocked,” Kline said of the team’s move. “I mean, I know it’s a business, and it’s part of the business. [General manager] Mike [Elias] was very upfront with me about it. He was very professional and helped walk me through the entire process.
“But, at the same time, I was a little unsure about it. This is the only organization I have ever known [as a professional].”
Kline was 1-4 for the Orioles last season over 41 innings. He struck out 34 and walked 19. His ERA was 5.93.
During his brief time in Norfolk last season, he was 1-1 over 21 innings. He struck out 27, walked 13, and his ERA was 6.86.
Kline’s 18 appearances for the Tides last season mark the duration of time he has spent in Triple A as a professional. He’s entering the eighth season of a career that has been hampered by various injuries. He missed the 2016 and ‘17 seasons in their entirety with injuries (right elbow) to this throwing arm.
For now, he is healthy and trying to stay ready.
So far, this spring, Kline had tossed 5 2-3 innings of scoreless relief and picked up a save over the span of six appearances for the Orioles before things were suddenly halted by the virus March 12. Major League Baseball has already said the season won’t start until mid-May at the earliest.
Kline had looked sharp in spring training, drawing the praise of manager Brandon Hyde on occasion.
“I like the way Kline threw the ball,” Hyde said, according to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, after the 6-foot-3, 210-pound right-hander tossed a 1-2-3 inning of relief Feb. 26 against the Atlanta Braves.
Kline’s strong spring so far is giving Hyde and the front office something to think about as they consider the final spots on the roster.
“We have a lot of guys throwing the ball well,” Hyde said after a March 11 exhibition against the Blue Jays, per MASN. “Just what we were hoping for.”
Right now, there is just no way of knowing when those decisions will have to be made.
Unconventional methods aside, Kline has returned to the training regimen he uses before spring training every year.
He’s throwing with a few select training partners as often as he can. If he can’t find anyone to play catch, he turns to the one partner he claims never lets him down and tosses baseballs into a net.
To maintain his conditioning, he said he is doing a lot of sprint work.
“We’re all ready for the season to begin,” Kline said. “But, at the same time, getting to spend a little extra time at home with my family has been really nice.”
When the pandemic subsides and it’s time to play baseball, “All I can do is be ready,” he said. “Control what I can control.”
