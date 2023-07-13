Maruskin
Buy Now

Jack Maruskin, shown pitching for the Frederick Keys, didn't become a full-time pitcher until his senior season this year at Frostburg State.

It’s not often that baseball players get to play for their childhood favorite team.

But that’s the situation former Thomas Johnson player Jack Maruskin finds himself in, and when the Baltimore Orioles offered him a contract on Tuesday, he didn’t hesitate to sign.

Tags

(1) comment

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Congratulations! Well done!![thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription