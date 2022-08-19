Ryan Vermillion, the former head athletic trainer of Washington’s NFL team, reached a deferral-of-prosecution agreement with the federal government for illegally obtaining controlled substances and distributing them to players during his time with the team.

In a deferral-of-prosecution agreement, the government grants amnesty in exchange for a defendant agreeing to fulfill certain requirements laid out by a judge. Essentially, Vermillion must adhere to the terms of the agreement and remain under supervised probation for one year, and then the government will move to dismiss. If he breaches the agreement, he will face federal prosecution.

