FBN-COMMANDERS-FORREST
Buy Now

Safety Darrick Forrest was arguably the Commanders’ most impactful defender during Sunday’s win.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell.

After celebrating his toe-tapping, game-sealing interception, Washington Commanders second-year safety Darrick Forrest was running back to the sideline through a mob of overjoyed teammates when equipment assistant Justin Brooks pulled him aside. Brooks wanted the ball.

“I was trying to run home with it. I ain’t going to lie,” Forrest said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription