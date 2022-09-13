Four people injured at a game at FedEx Field because of a railing collapse sued the Washington Commanders and three other defendants on Friday, each seeking awards in excess of $75,000.

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland, the four plaintiffs — New Jersey residents Michael Naimoli, Morgan French, Andrew Collins and Marissa Santarlasci — are still receiving medical treatment for injuries stemming from their falls on Jan. 2. They’re seeking compensatory damages for their injuries, loss of income and medical expenses, plus punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the court.

