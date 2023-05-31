Frederick's Atlantic League baseball team used a trio of four-run innings to blast past Staten Island Wednesday and snap its three-game skid with a 12-6 win.
Kole Cottam opened Frederick's outburst with an RBI single in the second and helped cap it with a seventh-inning two-run homer. Raudy Read followed in the seventh with a two-run single, backing up his RBI double in the fourth. Both Cottam and Read had three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.