The kind of power surge that the Frederick Atlantic Leaguer team has become accustomed to was not in the cards on Tuesday night as it was shut out for the second time on the year, 6-0, by the Gastonia Honey Hunters.
Gastonia got the scoring started early when Braxton Davidson homered to right field, his first hit with Gastonia, to drive in two.
In the third inning, the Honey Hunters strung together three two-out hits, the third of which was an RBI double by Steven Sensley, which made it 3-0 Gastonia.
Both offenses were quiet until the seventh inning, when Jack Reinheimer led off with a home run to left field. Later in the frame, back-to-back doubles were slugged by Zach Jarrett and Carlos Franco, with Franco's plating another run. The night would keep rolling for Franco in the ninth, blasting a solo home run to right field to finish the rout at 6-0. Franco finished with four hits, three of which were for extra bases.
Jaime Schultz closed the door to complete the shutout in the ninth, working around a one-out single by Johnni Turbo.
Gastonia's Alex Sanabia tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four.
Frederick will look to even the series on Wednesday when David Kubiak squares off against Zack Godley with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
