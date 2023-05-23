The kind of power surge that the Frederick Atlantic Leaguer team has become accustomed to was not in the cards on Tuesday night as it was shut out for the second time on the year, 6-0, by the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Gastonia got the scoring started early when Braxton Davidson homered to right field, his first hit with Gastonia, to drive in two.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription