The Frederick Atlantic League baseball team’s name will remain a riddle for one more night.
Impending stormy weather and otherwise unplayable field conditions forced the postponement of the team’s Friday night game against the York Revolution at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
The team was supposed to unveil its new moniker as it took the field — one of the Screaming Alpacas, Bone Shakers, Ghost Hounds, Rail Frogs or Sawbones — but that will now happen during Saturday’s makeup doubleheader. The name will be revealed before the second game, according to a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account.
Friday’s announcement was set to be a milestone for the team, which has been wearing jerseys and hats adorned with question marks for the first two months of the season. The name has been known at only the highest levels of the organization since being voted on by the public in February, but the reveal did not happen before the season to allow the team to solidify its branding.
Frederick has largely struggled in its inaugural campaign, dropping its first 13 games before rattling off seven straight victories. The team now holds an 18-31 record and sits at the bottom of the Atlantic League’s South Division.
