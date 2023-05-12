After 13 straight losses to begin the year, Frederick finally found themselves in the win column on Friday night, knocking off Lancaster by a score of 6-1.
Frederick starter David Kubiak tossed 6 1-3 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven.
The Frederick bats got off to a hot start in Friday’s game against righty Jacob Lemoine. After Scott Kelly and Luke Becker reached to start the game, Craig Dedelow drove them both in with a two-run double. One batter later, Jose Marmolejos doubled in Dedelow.
Kole Cottam led off the sixth by launching his second home run of the year to dead center field, making it 4-0.
In the top of the seventh inning, Lancaster chased Kubiak after Trayvon Robinson's RBI double. Jeff Johnson relieved Kubiak and, before even delivering a pitch, he picked off Robinson.
In the bottom of the seventh, Marmolejos drove a two run shot to center, putting Frederick up 6-1.
After Jack Weinberger hit the first batter he faced in the eighth inning, he retired the next three to complete a scoreless frame. The third out came from a web gem from first baseman Luke Becker, who fielded a slow roller and dove to the first base bag just ahead of the speedy Shawon Dunston Jr to retire the side.
In the ninth inning, it was Arnaldo Hernandez to close the door with a strikeout and two groundouts to give Frederick their first win in franchise history.
Frederick will look to continue its momentum on Saturday when it sends right-hander Dustin Beggs to the hill with a 6 p.m first pitch.
