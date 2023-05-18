A big first inning gave the Frederick Atlantic League team its sixth straight victory on Thursday, an 11-4 decision over Lexington.
Osvaldo Abreu launched a grand slam in that opening frame to put Frederick ahead for good after the Counter Clocks scored in the top of the first. Abreu later added an RBI single to finish with three hits and five RBIs.
Leobaldo Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring. Craig Dedelow continued his tear, roping an RBI double in the second and coming home on a wild pitch in the eighth. Jose Marmolejos and Kole Cottam both hit sacrifice flies, the former in the fourth and the latter in the eighth.
David Kubiak earned the win on the mound, striking out three in six innings. Jack Weinberger tossed a scoreless seventh, and Tai Tiedemann closed the door in the final two innings.
Frederick now hits the road for a weekend set with the Charleston Dirty Birds, looking to continue its momentum.
