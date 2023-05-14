After its first win on Friday, the Frederick Atlantic League baseball team swept the defending champion Lancaster Barnstormers, 7-0 and 8-7, at Nymeo Field on Sunday.
Frederick, which was mired in a 13-game losing streak heading into Friday’s game, completed the first sweep in franchise history on Leobaldo Cabrera’s walk off single in the bottom of the seventh.
With two on and two out, Cabrera hit a soft fly ball to shallow center field, and second baseman Trace Loehr tried to make the sliding play over his shoulder. The ball popped in and out of his glove, allowing Luke Becker to score the winning run.
Lancaster tied the game in the top of the seventh. Down to his last strike, Chris Proctor had an RBI single. But Joseph Carpenter was thrown out at home trying to score the go-ahead run on the play.
Arnaldo Hernandez got the win.
Craig Dedelow hit a two-run homer — his third of the day and eighth of the season — to get Frederick’s offense started in the second game.
In the first game, Dustin Beggs threw a two-hitter, getting the first complete game (seven innings) and shutout in franchise history.
Frederick errors led to Lancaster’s only scoring threat. But with runners on the corners and two outs, Beggs notched a strikeout to get out of the jam.
Craig Dedelow hit a solo homer and three-run shot. Kole Cottam also homered.
Frederick returns to action on Tuesday for the second leg of the six-game homestand as they welcome the Lexington Counter Clocks to town. Tuesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m.
