Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Jordan Addison and Bryan Bresee saw their lifelong dreams come to fruition late Thursday night.

Addison, a wide receiver and Tuscarora High graduate was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft just before 11 p.m.

