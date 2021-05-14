The Frederick Keys announced Friday they will welcome fans back to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for the 2021 season at 100 percent capacity.
This decision arrives after Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement on May 12 to fully open the state of Maryland.
Masks will continue to be required inside Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, while fans are not actively eating or drinking in their seats. Masks will be worn by Keys staff members at all times.
“We are excited to open up to 100 percent capacity giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to come to a Keys game this summer,” Keys general manager Andrew Klein said in a press release. “Our goal every season is to pack Nymeo Field and give fans a baseball experience they won’t forget.
“We thank Frederick County for helping us to get to this point. Most importantly we thank our fans for working with county and state guidelines over the last year so we can now feel a return to normalcy in 2021.”
The Keys — set to begin their first season as a member of the six-team MLB Draft League after spending their entire history, starting in 1989, as an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles — open at home on May 26 against the West Virginia Black Bears.
Keys Fest is scheduled for May 22 in the first full-capacity event at Nymeo Field in more than a year and a half. Fans can sample food, play in the fun zone and tour the stadium, among other activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.