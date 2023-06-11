Frederick’s Sunday win was littered with franchise firsts, including their biggest comeback yet, as they used a seven-run ninth inning to beat Gastonia 9-6 in an Atlantic League game.
Jose Marmolejos provided the big swing, a three-run home run to cap off the comeback and give Frederick its first win of the year against Gastonia.
In the ninth, Gastonia get two insurance runs on a JC Escarra home run to make it 6-2.
Then, the rally happened for Frederick.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jimmy Paredes singled and moved to third on a single by Leobaldo Cabrera. Luke Becker then grounded out to short but in turn drove in a run.
After a Kole Cottam walk, and Scott Kelly was hit by pitch, Craig Dedelow drew a bases loaded walk to cut the game to 6-4.
Then, on an 0-2 pitch, Starlin Castro lined a single to left which scored Cottam and Kelly to tie the game up, and move Dedelow, the winning run, to third base.
Marmolejos did more than enough to drive in Dedelow, going deep to right field for the franchise’s first walk off home run. It improved Frederick’s record against Gastonia to 1-11 this season.
Frederick will now embark on a nine-game road trip, traveling to High Point, Lexington and Southern Maryland, before finally returning home for name-reveal night on June 23rd.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.