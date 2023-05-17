Frederick pounded 14 hits Wednesday in an 8-6 win over visiting Lexington in Atlantic League action, taking the middle game of the series and giving the local team five straight victories.
Craig Dedelow got the scoring started early with a home run to right field. His league-leading ninth home run of the year gave his club an early 1-0 lead.
But Frederick starting pitcher Max Povse had an inauspicious debut, allowing five runs on five hits in just 1 2-3 innings, putting his team in a 5-1 hole.
Frederick chipped away at the lead with a pair of long balls. Raudy Read had a two-run shot in the third, and Kole Cottam added a solo shot in the fifth to make it 5-4.
The club chased starter Pat Ledet in the sixth. Luke Becker doubled to tie the game with two outs, and Dedelow scored him with a single, giving Frederick a 6-5 lead.
Lexington's JC Encarnacion singled in the seventh to tie the game, but Frederick took control for good in the bottom of the seventh.
Jose Marmolejos walked to start the frame and was lifted for designated pinch runner Johnni Turbo. With two outs, Turbo came around to score on a base hit by Osvaldo Abreu. Turbo added some insurance with his bat two batters later, knocking in Abreu to make it 8-6.
A scoreless eighth inning from Edgar Garcia and a scoreless ninth from Arnaldo Hernandez capped the win.
Frederick looks for its second straight sweep Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field.
