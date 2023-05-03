Nearly a week in, the question marks on the jerseys remain an inescapable part of the Frederick Atlantic League team’s inaugural baseball season.
It’s not just: What will the team’s name be? It’s also: When will it win its first game?
That answer is no clearer after a 7-6 loss to the Lexington Counter Clocks on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field.
In just its second home game, Frederick (0-5) was doomed by poor pitching, as right-handed starter Dustin Beggs was tagged for seven earned runs on nine hits in 4 1-3 innings.
Logan Brown, Lexington’s No. 6 hitter, jacked home runs off Beggs in his first two at-bats, including one massive shot off the scoreboard in right-center, and No. 8 hitter Jake Gitter homered off Beggs on an 0-2 pitch in the second inning.
There were moments to cheer for Frederick. But another chilly weekday night that included a brief rain shower meant there were really no fans in the stadium to provide much cheering.
Right fielder Craig Dedelow, Frederick’s No. 3 hitter, homered again to put the nameless team up 2-0 in the first inning. Dedelow has a home run in all five of Frederick’s games so far, marking the longest such streak of his career.
Left fielder Leobaldo Cabrera, the No. 5 hitter, also had a two-run home run that pulled Frederick within a run in the bottom of the fifth.
But the scoring dried up from there despite Frederick having numerous chances.
Dedelow ripped a single to center to start the bottom of the ninth and then advanced to third when a throw to catch him stealing second went into the outfield.
After catcher Kole Cottam walked, Frederick had runners on first and third with no outs against Lexington reliever Joey Steele, trailing by a run.
But Steele recovered from his shaky start to the inning. He struck out Cabrera and Justin Twine and then got designated hitter Osvaldo Abreu to fly out meekly to right field to end the game.
And so Lexington improved to 4-1 to remain a game behind first place and unbeaten Gastonia in the South Division standings in the Atlantic League, while the wait goes on for Frederick.
On Wednesday night, six runs on nine hits and no fielding errors were not enough.
Still nameless. Still winless. With no clear answers in sight.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
