Josh Jackson MMA
Buy Now

Josh Jackson, a Frederick High alum and former Cadets multi-sport athlete, is heading to Canada for his next professional mixed martial arts fight, participating on a June 23 card that will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

In a way, Josh Jackson is about to leave his comfort zone. He’s heading to Canada for a fight against a Canadian. It will be unusual and difficult.

But it’s also fair to say there has seldom been a time when he has actually gotten comfortable while pursuing a career in mixed martial arts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription