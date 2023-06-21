In a way, Josh Jackson is about to leave his comfort zone. He’s heading to Canada for a fight against a Canadian. It will be unusual and difficult.
But it’s also fair to say there has seldom been a time when he has actually gotten comfortable while pursuing a career in mixed martial arts.
Jackson, a former multi-sport athlete at Frederick High and Frostburg State University, appeared to be on his way up in the world of MMA several years ago. He was in his mid-20s. He was winning on reputable regional cards as he juggled part-time jobs and what amounts to full-time training.
Then he essentially got shut out of the cage for a year and a half due to the pandemic.
Once he got back into it, he broke his hand in a victory. Then he had surgery.
Then he broke it again. And again.
“With all that time off, a lot of people would just fade away and do other things,” he said.
But this sport isn’t for the weak-minded. These wild-haired individuals who give themselves over to the dog-eat-dog fight game don’t often easily give up.
Jackson still went to the gym day after day, doing anything he could that didn’t involve his hand. He refused to stagnate.
“I didn’t waste the time. I feel like I’m a lot more seasoned,” he said, “and it’s just taking that next step.”
That feasibly comes Friday. Jackson heads to Ontario, Canada, for his first international MMA foray and his first appearance on a card broadcast by UFC Fight Pass. The 31-year-old meets Bobby Poulter in a Unified MMA 51 welterweight bout at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.
If all goes well, Jackson (7-3) could set himself up for a break — not involving his hand — that he has envisioned since his fledgling entrance into the sport in 2014.
“I’ve come a long way the last couple of years. This will be my 11th [pro fight]. Going international for the first time, which is nice,” he said. “Seeing a lot of my peers doing well, getting their shot to big organizations, I’m hoping that this fight will kind of catapult me to that as well.”
Jackson has worked with and around top-level fighters at Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge and Groundswell MMA in Frederick, where he’s trained by former pro Zach Davies.
Davis says this is the next “bite-sized progression” for Jackson: Getting a passport and traveling far away to do battle in enemy environs.
“I think he’s up to the task,” Davis said. “He’s always done well as we’ve progressively increased the challenge.”
There have never been more opportunities for guys like Jackson to land an offer from one of MMA’s top promotions. But happenstance is also involved. He knows it takes a mixture of impressing when it matters — and doing so in front of the right eyes.
And the odds of that occurring might increase this time with the UFC Fight Pass — a subscription streaming service offered by the top company in the sport — factored in. In effect, Davis said, the UFC has given this card its “seal of approval.”
“I feel like I’m right there,” Jackson said. “It’s just getting in front the right people. Everything’s about timing. It’s just waiting for my shot.”
Davis wants to see Jackson get the payoff for the time and effort he’s put in despite tough circumstances.
“There’s always injuries and things that come up. And a lot of times it’s not even injuries. It’s just money and life,” Davis said. “You might only be two or three fights from making a breakthrough, but are you willing to put in the work? If you look at pay scale for young up-and-coming fighters, the money is not even close to minimum wage. You can make a thousand bucks for three months worth of work.”
In the past year, a healthy Jackson has logged two straight TKO victories, the last coming at a catchweight of 175 pounds on Nov. 12, when he beat Michael Lily in the second round at Shogun Fights 25 in Oxon Hill. Jackson has basically been in camp since January. Training. Hoping.
He’s been looking to stay active but said his management team, Wildbunch, was turned down time after time when seeking matchups for him.
Davis said the reason for that is simple: Regionally, Jackson is “good enough that a lot of guys don’t really want to fight him. And so you have to throw a wider net.”
Pile that on top of the long drought Jackson experienced due to COVID restrictions and his cycle of broken hands, and he’s more antsy than ever. He crams gym sessions around a schedule that includes shifts at Under Armour in Hagerstown and time spent with his uncle and cousin restoring classic cars.
“It’s kind of frustrating,” he said, “because I’m not getting younger, and I’m wasting half a year just in fight camps and training.”
Training might not be where big offers come from, but training is where improvement happens most. And when Jackson works with UFC veteran and fellow Frederick County native Matthew Semelsberger, for instance, “it’s not a major skill differential,” Davis said.
He believes he’s found the right weight class, too. He’s fought recently at catchweights between 155 and 175, but slots best as a true welterweight.
“That’s where we’re staying,” he said. “I think 170 is where I’m healthiest at.”
Jackson is most known for his striking, but when asked to describe his style now, he said of his opponents, “Whatever you don’t want to do, we can do that.”
In addition to Jackson’s improvement with his technical skills, Davis likes how he’s worked on his composure. It’s a facet that can decide a fight. The last thing Jackson wants is to travel to Canada just to see his trip wasted by a mental or emotional mistake.
And as for that hand, he said it’s not a concern.
“I’ve got a plate and like seven screws in it,” he said, “so it should be solid now.”
His opponent, Poulter (4-1), hasn’t fought in a year. But he’s won two of his last three bouts, with both victories being first-round knockouts.
Jackson’s goal is to continue his long-awaited momentum. He hopes to make a splash on the biggest platform of his career after a rough stretch that tested his devotion to the sport.
“You can’t be kinda half in with fighting,” he said. “You’ve got to be all the way or not at all. So that’s the mindset I bring.”
