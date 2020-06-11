The Barbara Fritchie Classic motorcycle race, a Frederick tradition for nearly a century, has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This would have been the 99th running of Fritchie Classic, which is held annually on the Fourth of July at the Frederick Fairgrounds. It is believed the race has not been canceled for anything other than bad weather since World War II.
Race organizer-sponsor Richard Riley, who has been involved with the event in some capacity since the 1970s, decided on Monday night to cancel the Fritchie Classic. He had been holding out hope that the race could be held this year.
“I pulled the plug a little after 11 o’clock last night,” Riley said on Tuesday. “I said this is just too much responsibility for too many people and what can go wrong with this whole deal.”
The Barbara Fritchie Classic is the country’s oldest continuous dirt track motorcycle race. Riley has been instrumental in the event’s endurance over the years, striving to ensure the event holds its monumental 100th running, so he didn’t take cancelling it lightly.
“I was forced to make a decision that I don’t regret,” he said. “But it’s not something I wanted to make. It was nothing that I would have told you I would have done six months or longer ago.”
Riley couldn’t wait until the last minute to make the decision. The Fritchie Classic is part of the Steve Nace American All-Star National Flat Track Series, and Nace needed to know soon if the Frederick event could be held.
But Riley wasn’t sure if the race could be held despite reaching out to local officials.
“We could not get approval from the county or the city or the state to run. ... The health department hadn’t responded,” Riley said. “And I’m running out of time to coordinate everything.”
There were other health crisis-related reasons that led the race’s cancellation.
Several of the people who help put on the Fritchie Classic are either over 60 or have underlying health issues, which could increase their risk of getting seriously sick if they contracted coronavirus.
“As much as this is a great tradition, if anyone of my friends would die from coronavirus, you wouldn’t know why, where or how they got it, but too much for my conscience,” Riley said.
To reduce spread of the virus, some events have been held in other parts of the country without spectators, but that model isn’t feasible for the Barbara Fritchie Classic. Riley said without ticket sales, he couldn’t afford to put on the race.
Brandon Price, who hails from White Hall, won last year’s Fritchie Classic, becoming the first Marylander in 30 years to win the Frederick race’s main event.
This will be the second time in four years that there won’t be a Barbara Fritchie Classic champion. In 2016, the main event was canceled by rain, which came after heats and some other finals were held.
“It’s just a shame to lose things that have been such a tradition, the riders are definitely ready to ride,” Riley said. “And if you look around the country, spectators are hungry for motorsports. I’m just reviewing all the comments on the Fritchie being called off.”
He mentioned a recording he saw made by the father of a boy who appeared to be about 4 years old.
“He told his son that there wasn’t going to be a Fritchie on the Fourth of July this year, and the kid all-but cried. It is a tear-jerker,” Riley said. “Here we’ve got youngsters that all of a sudden have grown to like it [motorcycle racing], even in their youngest of ages, and we have to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.