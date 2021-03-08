For Matthew Semelsberger, it’s not the “Shark Tank” training sessions that call for one fresh partner after another to enter the cage and pour on the pain as he defends himself.
It’s not those moments in sparring when his coach delivers a bare-fisted, machine-gun assault to Semelsberger’s midsection. It’s not the mood-swinging weight cuts, nor the other cuts that might get opened on his face.
No, to him, the toughest facet of his job as a professional mixed martial artist is one that any working joe also laments.
“The commute is really the hardest part for me,” Semelsberger, a 2011 Urbana High grad, said.
Since Semelsberger signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC in August 2020 and won his debut later that month, the Ijamsville resident has ramped up his training two- or three-fold, intensified his study habits and become a pro in every sense of the word.
“He’s truly growing into the professional side of things,” said Matt Hicks, the wrestling coach at Semelsberger’s base, Crazy 88 Mixed Martial Arts.
That means Semelsberger is in and out of gyms every day. That means he’s driving from Ijamsville to Crazy 88 in Elkridge back to Frederick’s Clinch Academy and then home again. That means he’s racking up more mileage on his silver 2004 Toyota Corolla, a hand-me-down he purchased from his parents that — let’s be honest — hardly befits the bearded MMA dude in the driver’s seat who grips the wheel with “RECKLESS” tattooed across his knuckles.
“I’ve just been rolling with that,” Semelsberger said of his dated ride. “Maybe a fight or two from now, get my money up a bit, get a post-fight bonus, I’ll get something a little bit better.”
Semelsberger, 28, sees his sophomore fight in the octagon, first, as a way to cement himself at 170 pounds in the sport’s premier organization, and, second, as an opportunity to set himself up for even more gains.
“Semi the Jedi” has been in Las Vegas since Friday, putting the final touches on his preparation for Jason Witt (18-6), a veteran who also made his inaugural UFC appearance in 2020. The two will meet Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as part of a Fight Night card that airs on ESPN+ at 8 p.m.
GAINING CONFIDENCE
Semelsberger is going for a fifth straight win and his second in a row under the UFC banner. He won a unanimous decision over Carlton Minus on Aug. 22, prevailing with little trouble despite the rushed nature of his indoctrination and a late switch in opponents.
Since then, Semelsberger has been able to fully immerse himself in his vocation. And, aside from that annoying drive time, he loves it.
“He’s always set his goals extremely high, and he won’t give up until he gets that goal he set for himself,” said Mike Semelsberger, Matthew’s father. “Watching him grow through MMA, I’ve just seen his confidence level and his attention to detail has increased so much. He’s able to focus 100 percent of his time on training.”
For the first time since he began in the sport, there’s no substitute teaching gigs to worry about, no shifts at the liquor store after leaving the gym.
“It was the lifestyle I always wanted to live — to wake up every day and just go and train,” said Semelsberger, who played college football at Marist but left school just shy of his degree to pursue his MMA dreams.
Even in his free time, he looks to expand his knowledge, whether it’s breaking down footage of his opponent or reading a book like “In This Corner” by Peter Heller, who goes inside the minds of 42 world champion boxers.
After defeating Minus and letting the whirlwind subside, Semelsberger considered his options and decided to go against his aggressive tendencies. Largely unharmed from the scrape, he could’ve hopped quickly back into another camp. Instead, he gave himself time to settle into life as a full-time professional.
“We ramped up everything, whether it’s the actual training, keeping my mind on fighting, watching fights, keying in on different things different fighters do and getting my fight IQ up,” Semelsberger said. “Taking everything up to the next level.”
The point, Hicks said, is to get Semelsberger’s skills “where they need to be so he can shine in the UFC.”
A freestyle fighter who loves to strike, Semelsberger began to hone his wrestling. He said Hicks has been “running me through drills on drills on drills, nonstop on takedown defense and disengagement.”
That includes the dreaded “Shark Tank” rounds, in which Hicks, fellow Crazy 88 trainer Jon Delbrugge and others take turns maintaining pressure and trying to keep Semelsberger down. A commonplace drill that Hicks said is designed for the fighter to fail, Semelsberger’s job is to stay calm, move intelligently and, ultimately, get to his feet.
Said Hicks, “A lot of this camp was me and Jon getting on top of Semi and trying to get him tired and trying to drown him in deep water.”
This focus took on an even more important meaning once Semelsberger learned he’d be fighting Witt, 34, who has found success throughout his career with takedowns and submissions from the top. “The Vanilla Gorilla” has eight victories via tapout, including his most recent win over Cole Williams on Oct. 31.
“So his endgame is getting on top on the ground and trying to make the other person make a mistake, force them into a submission,” Semelsberger said.
But Semelsberger is increasingly confident in his takedown defense and cardio, which wasn’t at its best against Minus due to the condensed camp before they met and went a full three rounds.
With that in mind, he found a new strength and conditioning coach in Columbia — yet another destination for his Corolla. His victory over Minus was a good start, but it lacked a certain sheen that Semelsberger hopes to apply this go-round.
“Dude, that’s the sole goal in this fight is to finish and finish this guy,” Semelsberger said. “The UFC wants guys that go in and finish fights, that’s no secret.”
PROVING HE’S HERE TO STAY
Hicks says he can see Semelsberger stuffing Witt’s takedown attempts and forcing a stand-up affair. On their feet, the 6-foot-1 Semi — the slight betting favorite (-130) — will have a five-inch reach advantage.
They are currently slated to lead off the 15-bout card, and Semelsberger hopes to get it off to a bang. In his debut, his goal was to simply show he belonged. This weekend, he’s “shifting focus from the outward world.”
“Now I’m focusing on the world of MMA,” he said. “I want everyone in the organization to take notice of me ... I want to prove to them that I’m here to stay, and I’m a force to be reckoned with.”
Semelsberger hopes to come away with a win and maybe something extra.
“He wants to get that bonus,” said Mike Semelsberger, who will be watching — and pacing — at home with his wife, Joy, and younger son, Sammy.
The UFC awards $50,000 performance bonuses after each event. Semi has several ideas for how he’d use such a windfall. Maybe it’d help pay for a place of his own (he’s residing with his folks) or a different car.
Perhaps he’d use a little for fresh ink. That “RECKLESS” tattoo — which he explained, rather in-depth, is actually a nod to “Dungeons & Dragons” — isn’t finished.
He used money from his first UFC purse on that, in addition to one across his chest that says, “All a warrior can give is his life.”
It’s a quote from former lightweight champ and longtime UFC star Frankie Edgar. Semelsberger — who mentioned Edgar when he tweeted an image of that tattoo in October — is completely invested in the warrior life now.
But, within it, he still has a lot to work toward. Among the UFC’s extensive stable of fighters, Semi’s not quite in the realm of a guy like Edgar, who didn’t respond to his tweet.
But, Semelsberger said, “Maybe if I go in there and have a good performance [Saturday], Frankie will hit me back up.”
Follow Joshua R. Smith on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
