Jimmy Paredes and Kole Cottam each homered to send the Spire City Ghost Hounds to a 6-4 home win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters Thursday night, completing a three-game sweep.
Paredes’ three-run blast put Spire City (25-37) in the lead for good in the bottom of the first. It was his eighth blast of the season.
Cottam hit a pair of solo home runs — one in the third and the other in the sixth — to extend the Ghost Hounds’ lead. The swats pushed his RBI total over 40, the fourth player on the team to reach that mark.
Raudy Read hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to drive in Spire City’s other run.
Dustin Beggs earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in six innings. Zac Rosscup induced a game-ending double play to seal the Ghost Hounds’ first sweep since May.
