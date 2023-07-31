The Spire City Ghost Hounds survived another late comeback on Monday, avoiding the sweep at the hands of the High Point Rockers with a 10-8 win at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
Spire City launched three home runs in the contest, and David Kubiak tossed seven strong innings to earn his seventh win.
After Leobaldo Cabrera led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single for the Ghost Hounds, Jose Marmolejos took High Point starter Brandon Leibrandt deep to right field for his 19th home run of the season. Later in the inning, Kole Cottam and a returning Raudy Read went back-to-back, capping off a four-run frame for the Ghost Hounds, which put them up 7-3.
Spire City extended the lead to 10-3 with a three-run seventh inning before High Point tightened things up with four runs in the eighth and another in the ninth.
Kubiak finished with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits over his seven innings. He had a strikeout in all but one inning. In the only frame that he didn't, he produced an inning ending double play.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.