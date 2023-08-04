Former Washington National Raudy Read was not in the Spire City Ghost Hounds lineup for a second consecutive game Friday after charging into the stands to confront a fan Wednesday night at Nymeo Field during the team’s 11-9 loss to the Long Island Ducks in 10 innings.
It is unclear if and when the 29-year-old Read might play again for the Ghost Hounds or what discipline he might face from the team or the Atlantic League.
The Ghost Hounds, who are in their first season as Frederick’s independent league baseball team, did not return multiple requests for comment. A spokesman for the Atlantic League did not return a phone message either.
Read is a 6-foot, 235-pound catcher from the Dominican Republic who played in 14 total games for the Nationals over the course of the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
He signed with the Ghost Hounds on Feb. 20 after being released last September by the Chicago White Sox, for whom he played in Double A and Triple A last season.
In February 2018, Read was the first rostered player for the Nationals to be suspended by Major League Baseball for using performance-enhancing drugs. He tested positive for the steroid Boldenone during the 2017 season and was suspended 80 games by MLB.
Read denied using steroids and appealed the suspension. He wound up playing 53 games in the Nationals’ minor-league system, split between Double A and Triple A, in 2018. He did not appear in a major league game that season after appearing in eight game for the Nationals, including one start, in 2017.
In 51 games for the Ghost Hounds this season, Read was batting .303 with 13 homers and 12 doubles and 38 RBIs.
On Wednesday night, he was 1-for-4 with a home run and playing first base in the second game of a three-game series with Long Island.
The Ducks led 11-8 in the top of the 10th when Read made the catch at first to complete an inning-ending double play.
Read immediately trotted toward the first-base stands at Nymeo Field, flipping his glove with the ball in it diagonally toward the Ghost Hounds’ dugout.
Video of the incident briefly cuts away from Read before showing members of the team chasing after him and then Read on the first-base concourse being separated from a fan by security and other team members.
He is then escorted back down the steps and onto the field by members of the Ghost Hounds. One of the umpires met Read as he stepped back onto the field.
The entire episode takes place within the span of about 50 seconds.
