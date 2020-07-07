It’s seldom that anything has held Jessie Graff back from her objectives as she has risen to fame as a Hollywood stuntwoman and famous ninja warrior from Urbana High.
But on Monday night’s episode of NBC’s “The Titan Games,” Graff’s nemesis, Kelly Valdez, did just that.
It helped that the two competitors were tethered together by a 40-foot rope in an obstacle called Resistance. While connected, they were both trying to be the first to throw five 75-pound barrels over a barrier.
The victor in the night’s second preliminary round of the West Regional Final would get a shot at reigning Titan Margaux Alvarez on the show’s coup de grace, Mount Olympus.
This wasn’t the first time Graff and Valdez, a firefighter from California, had squared off on this extreme obstacle course television show. Last month, Graff — hand-picked by host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as one of six Pro Titans — went head-to-head against Valdez in an attempt to defend Mount Olympus.
“Kelly crushed me on Mount Olympus, and I’m ready to fight my way back,” Graff said in a segment that aired just before Resistance.
Valdez had prevailed in their earlier meeting, using her strength advantage over the smaller Graff in the final obstacle of Mount Olympus.
That same trait seemed to give Valdez the edge in Resistance, too.
Graff, though, put a wise strategy to use right away — nothing new for a woman who is known for thinking through complicated obstacles on “American Ninja Warrior.”
Staying low to negate Valdez’s strength, Graff essentially crawled and used her body to move four of the five barrels close together, rather than trying to focus on throwing one at a time over the wall like most male and female competitors have done on previous episodes.
“It’s either brilliant or it’s not going to pay off,” said Johnson, who was watching the pair and commentating nearby.
But neither woman made much progress. And as two minutes wound down, commentator Alex Mendez explained a sudden-death facet — the first foe to get one barrel over the side would win.
Seconds after that revelation, Valdez completed the task, ending Graff’s time on the show.
Even so, Graff was all smiles as she congratulated Valdez and bid farewell to the crowd where the show was filmed in an Atlanta studio in February.
She’d entered this endeavor knowing it would present a new physical challenge for someone who relishes them. Known for her lithe fitness and dexterity on the Ninja Warrior series — not to mention as the stunt double in films such as “Wonder Woman 1984” — Graff needed to call on a more brute strength during her Titan Games appearances.
For instance, earlier in Monday’s episode, she defeated Valdez and eliminated Lindsey Hamm in a three-way race called Hammer Down. The trio had to use a sledge hammer to pound metal pegs that were holding up three pillars. Graff was the first to knock down all three.
She then employed her agility to complete the obstacle with ease, scaling that final golden pole, which was resting diagonally on the other poles, and grabbing a “victory chain” at the top.
That win gave Graff one more chance at redemption against Valdez, who was able to eliminate the former MPSSAA state pole vault record-holder.
Graff is usually a summertime fixture on “American Ninja Warrior.” But the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season. After giving it a go as a Titan, she plans to return to her ninja forte and compete again whenever taping resumes for a show in which she has made female history more than once.
