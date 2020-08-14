Over the past few years, Matt Semelsberger had been doing precisely what most regional-level mixed martial arts professionals do: Toiling. Honing. Hoping.
And on Aug. 3, as he entered the Crazy 88 Mixed Martial Arts gym in Elkridge that has become his base, the 2011 Urbana High grad was “kind of bummed out.”
He’d recently, reluctantly agreed with his coaches and managers to veto two fight offers because they weren’t the right fit. But Semelsberger — on a three-fight win streak after his first-round knockout of Richard Patishnock on Feb. 8 in Philadelphia — ached to improve his record, yearned for another opportunity to showcase his evolving skills in hopes of attracting the right attention.
A lifelong multi-sport athlete who quit college six years ago on the doorstep of his degree to dive into the dangerous waters of professional MMA, he just wanted to punch someone in the face.
“He’ll say yes to go fight for a chicken-salad sandwich in an ice rink in Pennsylvania,” said Jon Delbrugge, a coach at Crazy 88 who helped convince Semelsberger it was smarter to “just sit and chill” for a more ideal opponent.
That day at the gym, still disappointed as he prepped for his evening workout, Semelsberger got called over by his coaches for a three-letter mood-changer. His team landed him another proposition. But unlike the previous pair, there was no turning this one down.
“My eyes just shot wide open,” Semelsberger said. “I was like, ‘UFC?’”
Arriving at the apex
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the pinnacle of the sport — a destination Semelsberger figured, when he turned pro, he’d need 10 fights to reach.
He got there in eight. And he did it without going through the company’s reality TV-style farm systems — “Dana White’s Contender Series” and “The Ultimate Fighter.” He did it with a full-bore willingness to improve, an unflinching style and a dash of happenstance.
“Obviously it came as a little bit of a surprise to me,” said Semelsberger, who fights at welterweight (170 pounds). “I thought I maybe had another fight or two before I got my [UFC] shot or a shot on the Contender Series. ... I knew I was ready, it was just a matter of going out and proving myself.
“Now, it’s coming in the form of an actual UFC fight, and it’s something I’m really excited about.”
Semelsberger (6-2) will meet Carlton Minus (10-1), a fellow newcomer, on Aug. 22 at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Semelsberger’s appearance will mark the first time a Frederick County native (he resides in Ijamsville) will compete inside the UFC’s famed octagon.
The fight will air on ESPN+, leading off an 11-bout card at the UFC Apex. His arrival at this apex was hastened within the past year when he signed with Wildbunch Management. It is a well-connected group headquartered in New Mexico and headed by Tom Vaughn.
Vaughn got wind of Semelsberger via his partner, Steven Gaugler. A Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, resident, Gaugler saw something in Semelsberger as he watched the heavy underdog drop a tough Shogun Fights bout to Jerome Featherstone on Oct. 6, 2018 in Baltimore.
“I noticed his tenacity,” Gaugler said. “You can just tell in some guys that they have that fire.”
In the Wildbunch fold, Semelsberger, 27, flew to New Mexico to spar with UFC veteran Tim Means, who is managed by the same group, ahead of Means’ most recent bout. Semelsberger fit right in, and Vaughn recognized as much.
It was part of a trend for Semelsberger, who has branched out from Frederick’s Clinch Academy, where he was baptised in the sport after pleading with his parents to let him train as an Urbana freshman. Since turning pro, he has expanded his rolodex of MMA connections and continually impressed.
But Wildbunch, he said, “is a really big hitter.”
And, so, favorable variables added up for him.
“The stars aligned,” Gaugler said. “You never really know. It truly depends on the athlete and also the situation and what the matchmakers are looking for at any given time.”
The multi-fight contract he signed with the UFC — he can’t discuss specifics of his deal — will also finally allow Semelsberger to pour nearly all of his time into the endeavor. After years of substitute teaching around Frederick County, he’d recently been stocking shelves at New Market Liquors while concurrently training.
‘Leaps and bounds’
Semelsberger will take on Minus in his fifth fight as a welterweight. When he first turned pro, Semelsberger was a middleweight who could easily cut to 186 pounds. But competing in a class closer to his natural weight left him at a disadvantage.
“If I’m only cutting a little bit of weight to 185, there’s a lot of fighters out there cutting from like 220 pounds to 185, and they’re blowing right back up for the fight,” he said. “So that size advantage, man, is a very real thing.
“Obviously, size doesn’t mean everything, but it definitely counts for something. When you get higher in the game, it starts to count a lot more, too.”
After two bad cuts to 170 that deprived him of energy, the former Marist College criminal justice major dedicated himself to “homework” on how to cut properly and safely.
“If you’re taking care of your body and priming it and going into the weight cut as rested and healthy as possible,” he said, “it’s going to benefit you.”
It’s just another example of Semelsberger’s transformation. The former college football safety says he’s “made leaps and bounds” in all facets since dropping everything to pursue his unlikely MMA dream.
Like Clinch Academy, Crazy 88 has a strong reputation for producing pro fighters, but Semelsberger will be the first from either gym to don UFC trunks.
The chance came unexpectedly and on short notice, but that suits Semelsberger, who is always itching for a live encounter.
“A three-week camp is really his sweet spot. He’s every bit a wild man. A true fighter at heart,” Delbrugge said.
“He doesn’t give a [expletive] about social media. He doesn’t drive a fancy car. He just wants to fight.”
Semelsberger was originally slated to fight Philip Rowe, a Contender Series victor who hadn’t fought in a year and had yet to make his official UFC debut. But word came Wednesday night that Rowe broke his foot in training. The UFC found a replacement in Minus, a 27-year-old Alaskan whose only loss came two years ago in a Professional Fighters League event to Rick Story, a veteran of 19 UFC fights.
The late switch didn’t seem to bother Semelsberger.
“Nope,” he said in a text message Thursday, “plan stays the same. Fight smart and bring the fight to him.”
That type of flexible and roll-with-the-punches mindset has served him well as he has quietly ascended through the ranks and made contacts that have positioned him for his big break. Semelsberger didn’t gain his contract through any high-profile performance, but rather through an old-fashioned grind that any fighter would appreciate.
“I think Matt has absolutely earned his spot,” Gaugler said, “and [on Aug. 22] we’re going to show the world why.”
Delbrugge says Semelsberger is at his best when he freestyle fights, relying on his grasp of all elements of the game. With limited time to get ready for Minus, that may be even more beneficial.
Regardless of the result, Semelsberger has reached a point where few other Maryland fighters have arrived. When the cage door locks behind him and the referee signals, “Fight!”, he’ll become just the seventh Marylander to compete for the UFC in the modern era (since 2000).
“I’m one of the few. It feels really good, man,” Semelsberger said. “I almost feel like I have a responsibility ... to go out there and represent our community by giving it everything I’ve got and putting on a show for everyone.”
Follow Joshua R. Smith on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
