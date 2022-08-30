A pair of local NFL players did not make the final cut as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 ahead of the regular season.
Cornerback Nate Hairston was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, while offensive lineman Rick Leonard was waived by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. The journeymen are candidates to return to each team’s practice squad.
Hairston, a Thomas Johnson grad, has appeared in 61 games across the past five seasons, making 18 starts. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and spent two seasons there, recording an interception, safety, two sacks and 53 solo tackles.
He was traded to the New York Jets for the 2019 campaign, where he appeared in 11 games. Hairston then went to the Denver Broncos for the end of the 2020 season and all of 2021, where he played in all but one game though only registered six solo tackles.
Hairston played for now-Minnesota defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in Denver.
Leonard, meanwhile, saw his first game action in 2021 with the Falcons in their final two games of the season. The Middletown grad had bounced around seven other NFL teams since being drafted in 2018 before settling with Atlanta late last year.
Frederick County’s other NFL player, Linganore grad Rob Havenstein, is prepared to begin his eighth season along the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line and help them defend their Super Bowl title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.