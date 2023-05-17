Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder includes an “earnout,” a structure that would provide Snyder with a deferred payment of an amount contingent on the franchise reaching specified financial benchmarks, according to five people with knowledge of the terms of the sale.

The earnout represents a relatively small but perhaps meaningful portion of the overall sale price. Its inclusion in the deal explains, in part, why people familiar with the deliberations of the NFL finance committee last week described the sale agreement between Harris and Snyder as unusually complex.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription