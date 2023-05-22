EAGAN, Minn. — The NFL and its franchise owners hope to approve Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, but Harris’ deal is “not there yet” in its compliance with league ownership rules, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday.
“I think all three parties — the league and the Harris group and the Commanders — they want to see this deal get done,” Irsay said. “It’s just, being on the finance committee and representing the ownership, there’s certain criteria that [have] to be met. I mean, that’s just the way it is. And it’s not there yet. But it doesn’t mean that it can’t get there. It’s complicated. ... We’re trying to do everything we can do to make the deal work.”
Irsay’s comments came as the NFL began a two-day quarterly meeting in the Minneapolis area, with the owners scheduled to be updated on Harris’ deal. Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya, the Commanders’ co-CEO, did not attend.
“We’ll see what happens,” Irsay said. “I think it’s going to kind of depend on the Harris group. ... I think they kind of know what the rules are. And I know they really want to get a deal done, and we do. So you hope that carries the day. ... But there’s more work to be done at this point.”
The Harris group declined to comment through a spokesman.
The owners on the NFL finance committee met Monday ahead of the beginning of the full ownership meeting, held at a hotel alongside the Minnesota Vikings’ training facility. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined members of the eight-owner finance committee in their meeting.
Commanders President Jason Wright and Karl Schreiber, a longtime business adviser to Daniel Snyder, arrived at the hotel Monday to represent the team. Norm Chirite, an attorney for Snyder, also is expected to attend.
The team confirmed that Tanya Snyder is not expected to attend this meeting. She had represented the Commanders at league meetings since the NFL’s July 2021 announcement that it had fined the team $10 million following an investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson. It is believed that Tanya Snyder did not attend a recent set of committee meetings for owners at the NFL’s offices in New York.
Wright declined further comment.
The finance committee has raised issues related to the structure of Harris’ deal to purchase the team, according to several people familiar with the committee’s deliberations. The committee believes the deal, in its current structure, is well above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit for team acquisitions, according to one of those people. But Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, the chairman of the committee, has vowed to continue to work with Harris’ deal, according to that person.
Representatives of the Harris group are in discussions with the NFL about the approval process, according to two people familiar with those conversations. One of those people described the talks as constructive.
“We’re not going to have anything at this meeting,” Irsay said Monday. “We’re a little ways away, but we’re working hard. Everyone wants to get it done, and it’s just seeing that it just complies with league policy. It’s a complicated deal. So we’re trying to just work through it, and we’re hopeful that we can get it done. It’s going to take probably several more weeks of discussions before we see if we can reach the goal line there. But everyone’s — they’re hopeful, and we want to keep working in that direction.”
Irsay, in stressing the need for Harris’ deal to comply with NFL ownership rules, cited David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and Rob Walton’s purchase of the Denver Broncos last year.
“It’s tough because it has to comply like the Waltons complied and Tepper complied,” Irsay said. “And everyone knew the rules up front before you submitted the bid, what the league rules are.”
Irsay added: “And I think the Harris group knows, ‘Look it, you guys, you know we have to stay within the guidelines that we gave you. They were clear from the beginning. So let’s put the dot over the I and put the cross over the T, make sure we get that done right.’ So I’m hopeful that can get done. I think they’re very enthusiastic about becoming the owners. I think they’re really fired up to have a chance to take over the team and that sort of thing before the season starts. But we’re just — we’re not there yet. But I’m hopeful we get there.”
Irsay was asked whether he’s comfortable with the amount of debt in the deal and said, “Yes, I am, as long as it complies with league rules.”
The NFL confirmed Thursday that the owners will not vote during this meeting on approval of the Commanders sale. At least 24 of the 32 owners must approve the deal; they generally follow whatever recommendation the finance committee makes.
The next scheduled owners’ meeting is in October. The NFL could schedule a special meeting before then for the owners to vote on Harris’ deal. It’s not known how long the Harris group maintains exclusivity over the team’s purchase as part of its signed agreement with Snyder completed May 12.
“I think that would be great to have a new ownership group in there before the season opens,” Irsay said. “That would be a goal. So it’s not an impossibility. We would have [to hold] a special meeting, like after the Fourth of July, for something like that to happen. But I know the commissioner will continue to look at [that] and see what our schedule is going to be. But there’s work to be done.”
The owners also ratified a proposal Monday to allow each team to designate an emergency third quarterback on its game-day roster; the quarterback must be on a team’s 53-man roster (not on its practice squad) to be eligible. That comes after the San Francisco 49ers were left with no healthy quarterbacks during their lopsided loss at Philadelphia in last season’s NFC Championship Game.
