EAGAN, Minn. — The NFL and its franchise owners hope to approve Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, but Harris’ deal is “not there yet” in its compliance with league ownership rules, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday.

“I think all three parties — the league and the Harris group and the Commanders — they want to see this deal get done,” Irsay said. “It’s just, being on the finance committee and representing the ownership, there’s certain criteria that [have] to be met. I mean, that’s just the way it is. And it’s not there yet. But it doesn’t mean that it can’t get there. It’s complicated. ... We’re trying to do everything we can do to make the deal work.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription