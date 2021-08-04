Matt Harvey’s second-half renaissance was continuing apace when the inconsistent Orioles defense that made his first half so frustrating reared its head again.
And after he left under uncertain circumstances with just four innings completed Wednesday night, it ended up helping to doom the bullpen as well in a 10-3 loss to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
With the bases loaded and the Orioles trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering pop-up down the right-field line that despite a hangtime of over five seconds eluded right fielder DJ Stewart and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle for a three-run double to break the game open.
It was the second of what would be three fly balls that fell in — after a similar misplay Tuesday night — to scuff up the notion that these Orioles (38-69) have been better since the All-Star break.
In Harvey’s fourth inning, after Anthony Rizzo snapped his second-half scoreless streak at 21 2-3 innings with a home run, a pop-up by Aaron Judge that went 175 feet and had an expected batting average of .010 per MLB’s Statcast data fell in for a base hit between several Orioles and led to a second run off Harvey before he left the game after just 63 pitches and four innings, his ERA down to 6.13.
The Orioles led 3-2 at that point after two runs in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle and a run-scoring single for Austin Hays, then Mountcastle hit his 19th home run of the season in the third.
But they were done scoring at that point as right-hander Jameson Taillon settled in for New York, and each of Cole Sulser, Paul Fry and Dillon Tate issued a walk in that fateful seventh inning before the Stanton double fell in.
Gary Sánchez had a pop-up single fall down the left-field line due to a miscommunication between Hays and Richie Martin in a two-run eighth inning.
Bullpen shuffle
Right-handers Marcos Diplán and Dusten Knight were called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday and put in position for their major league debuts. Diplán, 24, represented the Orioles in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and came to the organization as a waiver claim in December 2019. Knight, 30, was closing at Norfolk after signing as a minor league free agent.
Knight pitched the eighth inning and allowed a pair of runs Wednesday.
Reliever Shaun Anderson and infielder Domingo Leyba were designated for assignment before the game to clear 40-man roster spots.
Minor league awards
Orioles pitching prospect Mike Baumann was named the Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Month for July after getting his season back on track with Bowie. Before he was promoted to Norfolk at the end of the month, Baumann struck out 26 with a 2.05 ERA with a 0.77 WHIP in 23 innings for the Baysox.
Left-hander Drew Rom was named the organization’s Pitcher of the Month after striking out 32 with a 1.50 ERA in 30 innings over six starts last month between High-A Aberdeen and Bowie, while Bowie outfielder Kyle Stowers was the Player of the Month for batting .340 with a 1.076 OPS and seven home runs in July.
