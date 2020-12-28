The short-lived Dwayne Haskins era is over. The Washington Football Team released its 2019 first-round pick Monday after he was benched in a loss to the Carolina Panthers and subsequently demoted for the second time this season.
“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” coach Ron Rivera said in a statement from the team. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”
Hours after reviewing the game film and speaking to reporters Monday morning, Rivera talked to Daniel Snyder about moving on from Haskins, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Snyder was a strong proponent of acquiring Haskins, despite pushback from some on the football staff, yet he supported Rivera’s decision, further validating the coach’s power Washington’s lead decision-maker on the football side.
The move ends a tumultuous two seasons for Haskins, who was drafted into bizarre circumstances and cycled through the third-string, backup and starting quarterback slots multiple times with multiple coaching staffs.
It also caps a wild nine-day stretch for the quarterback, who started in and lost two games in addition to losing his captaincy and $40,000 in fines for partying without a mask. It was the second time this season he had been fined by the team for violating the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, and only added to the portrait of a young player with physical gifts who lacked the maturity needed to succeed as an NFL quarterback.
“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins tweeted Monday afternoon. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”
Haskins, 23, played only 16 games during his stay in Washington and leaves with two years remaining on his guaranteed rookie deal, which will leave a mark on Washington’s salary cap. But the financial cost is relatively minimal compared to the bigger issue: Washington has no quarterback of the future, and no obvious plans to fill a void that has contributed to the team’s struggles in recent years.
Washington has used 12 starting quarterbacks over the past decade and relied on four players at the position this year: Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke. The most consistent of the four has been Smith, whose leg injury in 2018 was the impetus for Haskins’ selection. If Smith’s calf strain, which prompted Rivera to turn to Haskins the past two games, keeps him from playing in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Heinicke will start in his place.
But then what? The team’s late-season success has limited its chances to draft a top quarterback next year, and although Smith is under contract for another two years, he’s 36 and his future beyond this season is unknown.
“You’ve got to look at how much longer you think he can play, how much longer does he want to play?” Rivera said in November. “If so, is he part of your plan? Again, that’s something that we as a coaching staff and an organization have to talk about, most certainly, if this continues and if he continues to play at this high level.”
Haskins was once considered to be the team’s long-term plan. Widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in his class, Haskins had good arm strength, an ability to decipher defenses and a season to remember at Ohio State. What he didn’t have was experience — he started only 14 games at Ohio State — or the full support of Washington’s previous coaching staff, which never contacted Buckeyes Coach Urban Meyer for insight into Haskins before the draft, and didn’t hide that it hadn’t supported the decision to select him with the 15th overall pick.
Haskins played two games in relief his rookie season, throwing four interceptions without a touchdown pass in that span. He then started six games in the latter half of the season, showing incremental improvement along the way for interim coach Bill Callahan, who had replaced Jay Gruden after he was fired.
When Rivera took over in January, he challenged Haskins to become an all-encompassing starting quarterback — to be the face of the franchise and the leader of the team. Haskins appeared to take the challenge to heart by improving his conditioning in the offseason and working with other NFL quarterbacks and receivers.
Haskins was appointed the starter to begin the season, but after four starts, Rivera benched him in favor of Kyle Allen and demoted him to third-string. Rivera wanted a shot at the division title and believed Allen, with his experience in the offensive system, would be better equipped to lead the team. Rivera later insinuated Haskins’ preparation and commitment were lacking.
“It’s something that some guys grow and develop and understand how important it is,” Rivera said in November, when Smith took over the starting job following Allen’s season-ending injury. “A lot of times, guys will rely on their great talent. That talent will get you by for a while, but there’s a point in everybody’s career where everything catches up to talent. The only thing that separates it are the guys that work the hardest.”
Haskins was given a second chance to prove himself, because of the injury to Allen and, most recently, the calf strain to Smith. But after his start against Seattle in Week 15, he was photographed partying without a mask and punished by the team for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols.
“Just got to be smarter,” he said at the time.
Haskins was tabbed the starter Sunday as Smith continued to recover, but after three turnovers and multiple “missed opportunities,” as Rivera described them, he was benched in the fourth quarter for Heinicke, who had only been with the team a few weeks.
In his 16 games in Washington, Haskins went 3-10 as a starter, completed 60.1 percent of his passes, averaged 175.3 passing yards, totaled 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions and had a passer rating of 74.4.
His contract that runs through the 2022 season is guaranteed and will leave Washington with “dead money,” or money already guaranteed to Haskins that will count against the team’s salary cap even though he’s not on the team. His contract does, however, include offset language that would reduce the financial burden on Washington — approximately $4.3 million for 2021 and 2022 — if he is claimed by another team.
Washington’s decision to release Haskins drew a mix of reactions from around the NFL, including some who cited it as a cautionary tale for other young players. Former first-round quarterback Robert Griffin III, whose sharp rise and fall in Washington ended with his release in 2016, encouraged Haskins to “learn from this and bounce back.”
When asked Monday what the future holds for Haskins, before the team announced it had released him, Rivera mentioned the possibility of a change.
“Sometimes you have to go through hard knocks,” Rivera said. “Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it. Sometimes a change helps.”
With Dwayne, it’s what have you learned? What are you going to take from these experiences that are going to help you grow and get better? That’s the big thing with him and the thing I hope he learns from these experiences.
“Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.