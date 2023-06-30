HARRISBURG, Pa. — Since being drafted by the Washington Nationals just under a year ago, Urbana High grad Trey Lipscomb hasn’t been able to settle down for more than a couple months at a time.
Not that he minds.
The third baseman has been rocketing his way through the Nationals’ organization, with his most recent promotion on June 9 to Double-A Harrisburg. Lipscomb has seemed to find success no matter the level, whether that’s clubbing a homer in his first professional at-bat or getting to play with the big league club in Spring Training.
This most recent promotion came after a torrid stretch with High-A Wilmington that earned him South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors at the beginning of June. Lipscomb had a decent start with the Blue Rocks before catching fire, a streak that has not stopped with the change in teams.
“I think what got me in trouble a little bit was I started to worry about results,” Lipscomb said Thursday before Harrisburg’s game against Altoona. “But ever since that week, I’ve kind of just been going out there and doing my thing just knowing I’ve put in the preparation to succeed out there.”
And he has succeeded.
Lipscomb went 2-for-4 on Thursday with a solo home run, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Entering Friday, he’s batting .311 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 16 games with the Senators. For the season, Lipscomb has a .266 average with seven homers, 38 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
MLB.com ranks Lipscomb as the team’s No. 18 overall prospect and third-best infielder, but he’s not letting those numbers weigh on his mind.
“The manager here, Delino DeShields, he’s kind of just like, you can only control what’s going on here. You can’t really worry about what’s going on in DC,” Lipscomb said. “Eventually, he wants all of us to get there, but right now, we’re in Harrisburg, so we’re really just focusing on going out there and trying to win.”
Lipscomb met DeShields, a 13-year MLB veteran, on the first day of Spring Training.
The prospect trotted out to third base with a new mitt. DeShields told Lipscomb he would help him break it in. The next day, the glove was in perfect midseason form.
“The first day I met him, I knew he was a special guy,” Lipscomb said. “And being with him now, we’ve kind of picked up where we left off in Spring Training.”
His time in West Palm Beach, Florida, during the spring proved fruitful beyond establishing a rapport with his now manager.
Lipscomb, a Tennessee product, got his first chance to face MLB players in game action, including Houston Astros star Alex Bregman. In one game, he got Bregman out, and when the LSU grad came around to third base in his next at-bat, the two bantered about SEC baseball.
In practices, Lipscomb relied on a few familiar faces: outfielder Lane Thomas, whom he worked out with in Knoxville, Tennessee, over the winter, and top prospect James Wood, his roommate and an Olney native.
Lipscomb also said he was pleased by how intertwined the major and minor league operations were at Spring Training, including getting to learn from Nationals manager Dave Martinez. He said he expected more separation of drills, but the two sets of players wound up working with and teaching each other.
“They want you to get better. They want you to eventually go up there and make their team, so they kind of bring you in as a family,” Lipscomb said. “If anything surprised me about spring training, it was that.”
Shortly after a solid spring, Lipscomb went to Wilmington with many of the Nationals’ other top prospects.
There, he honed his mental approach at the plate, which he said came from a prompt by his coach when he was in a minor rut.
“The manager at Wilmington [Mario Lisson], he told me, ‘The pitcher’s preparing to get you out, so why wouldn’t you prepare to get on base?’” Lipscomb said. “Kind of a simple thing. It really put that into perspective for me.”
He parlayed that into a promotion, extending his whirlwind ride over the past year. It’s not the first one for him, and at the rate he’s swinging the bat, it might not be his last.
He’s settled in Harrisburg and doing quite well for himself. His family is able to watch him play once a week, as the Senators’ stadium is about a 90-minute drive from their Frederick home, and his rapid rise is no surprise to them.
“He’s such an even-keeled young man that no matter where he goes, he just adapts,” his father LaVictor Lipscomb said. “He’s always on a mission to succeed, and he circles himself and surrounds himself with the best of the best and will always just fit in and do well.”
If that continues, another call-up could come for Trey, though he said he’s not thinking about that.
But if it does, it won’t be an issue. He’s used to the movement by now.
“In college, I always had one duffel bag packed. Now, I just have a suitcase packed,” Lipscomb said. “So you can just kind of get up and go, no questions asked. Just get there and do your thing.”
