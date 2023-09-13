fbn-commanders
Commanders quarterback Sam Howell scans the field during Sunday’s game, a 20-16 Washington victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

There are two ways of looking at the debut of the Washington Commanders’ new-look offense.

The charitable way: The West Coast scheme relies on timing and spacing, which take time to hone, and growing pains were expected. Quarterback Sam Howell flashed playmaking promise, especially on his two touchdowns, and coordinator Eric Bieniemy adapted to the game flow by prioritizing the run late. The six sacks didn’t expose an Achilles’ heel, because the responsibility for them was split among blocking, Howell’s occasionally lagging internal clock and, at least once, a combination of Howell and a longer-developing play call. All those issues are fixable, and as the offense coheres, Bieniemy will maximize everyone better and complement the strong defense. Give it time.

