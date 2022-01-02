BALTIMORE — By NFL standards, Rob Havenstein is already an old man.
Since coming into the league in 2015 as a second-round draft choice (No. 57 overall), the 29-year-old Linganore High graduate has already played for twice as long (seven seasons) than the average player in the league.
Havenstein has also become accustomed to the various nicks and bruises — jammed fingers, bruised shoulders and elbows, creaky knees — that are a weekly staple of NFL life, particularly for an offensive lineman.
In the last month alone, the 6-foot-8, 330-pound right tackle has fought off a bout with COVID-19, which forced him to miss two games, and a foot sprain.
"That's fine now," he said this week on the News-Post's sports podcast, the Final Score, leading into Sunday's de facto homecoming game at M&T Bank Stadium, a 20-19, come-from-behind win for Havenstein's Los Angeles Rams over the Baltimore Ravens.
On that same field in December 2009, Havenstein helped lead an unbeaten, juggernaut Linganore team to the school's fifth state championship.
Now the Mount Airy native was back, making yet another start at right tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, a job he has held from Day One while earning a second contract from the team and garnering respect across the league.
Havenstein is one of the highest-graded players on the Rams offense, according to Pro Football Focus.
And, on his weekly radio show at the end of October, Rams coach Sean McVay was effusive with his praise, calling Havenstein "the man."
"Rob is very athletic, sudden out of his stance, great movement. You show me a right tackle that is playing as good as him," McVay said. "He's playing as good as anybody. He's doing a great job. I love Rob Havenstein."
Since coming into the league, Havenstein has played in a Super Bowl and witnessed the birth of his two daughters. He spends a good chunk of the offseason in Wisconsin, where he went to college and has family connections, and tries to get back to Frederick County to see family and friends when he can.
He's become an elder statesman of sorts. Teammates and younger players are now turning to him for advice and pointers on the best way to proceed with their football careers. Over the summer, Havenstein helped fellow Linganore alum Shannon Breen with an offensive lineman camp for high school players in Frederick County at the Frederick Indoor Sports Center.
Havenstein said he has changed in some ways since coming into the NFL.
"I would hope the core of me is still the same," he said.
He's very much still Big Rob to those who know and love him. But those same people have noticed some subtle differences.
"He's just much more at ease with things. He goes out and does his thing. He's a professional," Linganore football coach Rick Conner said from his club seat, provided by Havenstein, wearing his Rams No. 79 jersey and a Linganore hat.
Conner estimated that more than 30 people made the trip from Frederick County to show support for Havenstein in pockets of seats across the stadium. Havenstein wasn't permitted to see any of them face-to-face due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. It was strictly a business trip.
"He's confident in his ability," Conner continued. "You know, I think, at the beginning, he'd miss a block, and he'd be afraid that somebody else was going to play or he was going to get criticized. He likes the organization he is with. I think all those anxieties that [come with] trying to make it are gone."
In those moments when he is feeling his age or might be a little insecure, Havenstein needs to do nothing more than glance across the locker room or to the opposite side of his line, where Andrew Whitworth plays.
Whitworth has been a well-regarded left tackle in the league for 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-16) and Rams (2017-present), and he celebrated his 40th birthday on Dec. 12.
Doing some quick math on the podcast, Havenstein said in reference to Whitworth's service in the league, "You've gotta take my years, double them and add two, and that's Andrew."
Havenstein said he never would have made it seven years in the NFL without Whitworth's friendship and guidance. Whenever he's had a question or a doubt or a vexing problem to solve, Whitworth has been there to help.
"It's not just one thing," Havenstein said. "It's positioning. It's the way you think about things, the way you think about blocks. How you set your stance. How you think about watching film on other [pass] rushers ... He's just such a good teacher. He can see certain things. He can tell the same thing to different guys in different ways if that makes sense. He knows how to get his point across to guys who have different body types and move in a different way. It's something he has an absolute knack for."
Havenstein doesn't like talking about the the past very much. When you do that, he says, "you kind of lose focus on what's in front of you."
Right now, the Rams are 12-4 and in the thick of the chase for the top seed in the NFC and another trip to the Super Bowl.
That means Havenstein will keep preparing in the same way he always does with his meticulous work ethic, treating no game or opponent with more importance than another.
"I am not surprised," Conner said. "He's always been a winner. He loves it. He's probably more comfortable now than he's ever been playing at this level. He's a star. Flat out."
