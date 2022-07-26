WASHINGTON — The House Committee on Oversight and Reform took the next step Monday in preparing to potentially hear testimony from Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder this week, but it remains unclear whether a compromise will be reached to resolve the disagreement over the terms of such an interview.

After six weeks of negotiations, lawyers for the committee and Snyder agreed on July 28 as the day Snyder will be interviewed about the preliminary findings of its nine-month investigation into allegations of widespread sexual harassment in the NFL team’s workplace.

