PHILADELPHIA — Ever since Luis García was promoted June 1, he and third base coach Gary DiSarcina have rarely been apart. DiSarcina trains the club’s infielders. García has spent the last two months playing shortstop, a plan hatched by the front office amid a season more focused on development than winning. The pair has often played catch in the outfield, tweaking García’s arm slot; stood on the infield dirt, discussing the finer points of footwork; and watched video of Francisco Lindor and Brandon Crawford together, giving the 22-year-old examples to study.

Then they’ve usually shown up and done it again.

