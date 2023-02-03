Blue Jackets Capitals Hockey

Eight months after hip surgery, Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom says he is pain-free and enjoying a taste of normalcy as a crucial piece in Washington’s late-season push toward the playoffs.

 Associated Press

Eight months removed from hip resurfacing surgery, Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has no aches or pains, no more trouble sleeping or walking and no problem bending forward to tie his own skates. The 35-year-old says he is pain-free and enjoying a taste of normalcy as a crucial piece in Washington’s late-season push toward the playoffs.

Backstrom — who suffered chronic hip pain for years — has started to look like his old self after his return to the Capitals’ lineup in early January. Just being on the ice is a feat for the veteran center, who faced significant doubt — even from inside the organization — that he would be back in the NHL so soon.

