Commanders 49ers Football
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, left, scores a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

One of the finest catches of Jahan Dotson’s young career was stricken from the record. It didn’t count and may soon be forgotten but, boy, was it something.

It was the second quarter of the Washington Commanders’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday when quarterback Taylor Heinicke faked a handoff, stepped up in the pocket as it started to collapse and fired a deep shot for Dotson down the left sideline. The rookie was one-on-one with defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, who clung to his right hip to force Dotson toward the sideline. As the ball neared, Dotson turned to catch it as Lenoir’s arms swung in his face, then tumbled onto his side — in bounds, no less — for a 39-yard completion that moved the Commanders to the 10-yard line.

