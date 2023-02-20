Before they rebooted their careers alongside one another as Washington Capitals teammates, Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano first crossed paths in the Ontario Hockey League nearly a decade ago. Strome’s Erie Otters played Milano’s Plymouth Whalers on a sleepy Wednesday in November 2014. The game started at 11 a.m., with 3,300 fans in the stands showing up to watch future NHL players. Strome and Milano, teenagers at the time, dueled in a shootout after a winner couldn’t be decided in overtime.

They both missed their attempts — Strome’s team won after Milano couldn’t convert on the final shot — but the contest provided an early glimpse of where both players were headed. They just couldn’t have imagined it would be here, nine years later, next to each other in Washington, both determined to prove themselves all over again after being discarded by their previous NHL franchises. Just four months into their one-year deals with the Capitals, Strome and Milano played some of the best hockey of their young careers — and earlier this month were rewarded, just 24 hours apart, with multiyear extensions.

