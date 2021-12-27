ARLINGTON, Texas — In a gray passageway under AT&T Stadium, moments after a humiliating loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys, a line of Washington Football Team players, coaches and staff streamed toward the locker room looking dazed. Many stared at the ground. Some grimaced. No one smiled — and the only sound they seemed to make was the click, click, click of cleats on concrete.
The coaches who watched the 56-14 thumping from a booth upstairs whizzed by on a golf cart, and when the cart stopped, offensive coordinator Scott Turner got out carrying a messenger bag and an invisible weight. He ducked into the locker room, shoulders slumped.
Late Sunday night, it was hard to remember that just five days earlier this team had controlled its future. Washington was a win away from returning to seventh place in the NFC, a legitimate threat to make the postseason. The speed at which it all unraveled could cause whiplash.
In a five-day span, Washington lost at Philadelphia and at Dallas; allowed a combined 83 points and 1,016 yards; lost its offensive identity; had Jonathan Allen, its Walter Payton man of the year award nominee, punch fellow defensive lineman Daron Payne on national TV; and struggled with the mental toll of what coach Ron Rivera called “real-life [expletive],” such as a major coronavirus outbreak and safety Deshazor Everett being the driver in a fatal crash.
“It’s all tied together,” Rivera said. “I mean, if you look at the things that have happened in the last couple of weeks, we’ve dealt with a lot — but that’s football. That’s life. You’re going to deal with a lot in life. How you handle it, though, that’s the important thing, and we didn’t handle it very well tonight. That’s disappointing.”
Washington’s on-field struggles during this stretch weren’t totally unexpected. The offense, which was run heavy during the team’s recent four-game winning streak, stalled once opponents forced it to throw more; the defense slowed after many of its players hit the COVID-19/reserve list; a quarterback starting against the Eagles on four days’ notice offered limited upside. But the total collapse Sunday doomed the season.
The meltdown seemed to be a combination of familiar concerns (quarterback Taylor Heinicke giving into his riskiest instincts, an ineffective offensive supporting cast, poor tackling) and new problems (a punt-block touchdown, the top two linebackers out because of COVID protocols, the defense getting set with only 10 players two plays in a row).
“It has been a lot, but something I think every team is dealing with right now,” tight end John Bates said of the off-the-field concerns. “We can’t think too much about that; we just have to focus on the game.”
In each game, Washington had chances. On Tuesday, Washington built a 10-0 lead before Philadelphia wore it down. On Sunday, Washington forced a punt on Dallas’ first possession but coughed up the advantage immediately. Heinicke took a shot downfield targeting wide receiver Terry McLaurin, after Rivera had criticized Heinicke during the week for not throwing to McLaurin enough, and instead threw an easy interception to Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. The ensuing Cowboys score started a snowball.
After the game, Heinicke suggested the loss was less mind-set, more talent, which is perhaps the root of why Washington felt it had to be aggressive early.
“The guys’ energy and focus was there all week,” Heinicke said. “They just beat us, beat us good.”
Rivera seemed to echo the sentiment when he called losing on a national stage “the disappointing part ... the frustration of it all.”
“They feel they should have performed better than that,” Rivera added. “But still, it’s one of those things where you don’t have all the pieces.”
Gaps in talent can be fixed in free agency or the draft, but after Sunday, when the two starting defensive tackles punctuated the dysfunction by fighting, it was reasonable to wonder whether the talent on the field can work together. Because even more troubling than the initial scuffle between Allen and Payne might be its aftermath.
Payne sat out for most of the first half, at one time visibly shaking. Yet even when he returned to the field in the second half, he refused to sit with his linemates between possessions. He sat, sometimes with a Gatorade towel over his head, as teammates and coaches occasionally passed by and tapped him on the helmet. He mostly sat three benches down, and defensive line coach Sam Mills had to traipse back and forth between the benches to coordinate between them.
During his tenure, Rivera has said the team will play hard and stay together, no matter the score. For a franchise accustomed to losing, he was essentially marketing losing better — with a long-term vision of getting back to winning.
Often this season, Washington has made good on Rivera’s word, particularly in the second half of the first loss to the Cowboys two weeks ago. But Sunday represented a marked departure from the vision, and in Year 2 of this rebuild, it’s fair to wonder whether the game that almost certainly cost Rivera the playoffs this season might one day reveal a bigger toll.
When asked how he would get the team back on track mentally, Rivera demurred.
“We’ve got two left to play,” he said. “Who knows what happens, but we’ll show up, we’ll prepare, we’ll get ready.”
