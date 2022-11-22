FBN-COMMANDERS-YOUNG

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is poised to return to game action for the first time since tearing his ACL last November.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Early in the second quarter Sunday in Houston, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat highlighted one reason the line has been so dominant in recent weeks.

On third-and-14, they lined up in their normal spots — Allen on the left tackle’s inside shoulder, Sweat wide of his outside shoulder — but at the snap, the Texans’ left tackle didn’t kick out to block Sweat. Instead, he crashed down on Allen to create a double team with the guard. “Instantly,” Allen said, he knew Sweat would dive inside, so he pushed outside to maintain the integrity of the pocket. He called the wordless exchange of assignments “100 percent a feel thing,” the byproduct of many mistakes and corrections over the years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription