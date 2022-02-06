Having proven himself rather expert and quite explosive at his job, Matthew Semelsberger is poised to enter the second phase of his UFC career, positioned imposingly at the threshold of the promotion for his next opponent.
On March 12, after six-plus months since his last appearance — and after signing his second multi-fight UFC contract — the Ijamsville resident will greet AJ Fletcher at the door to the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion.
Semelsberger acknowledged the newly scheduled clash Saturday on Twitter, confirming with a customary upbeat message that his break — which began after another highlight-reel knockout on Sept. 26 — was ending.
“March 12th, we back at it! Love the matchup, AJ Fletcher is a well rounded mixed martial artist and has a high level of athleticism that I can read so that excites me as an athlete. Stay tuned for more but I’m looking to make huge statements in 2022,” Semelsberger tweeted, along with emojis of a fist and flexed biceps.
The welterweight (170 pounds) bout will be part of the preliminaries for a Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It will be televised on ESPN+.
With his reputation beginning to harden as a game competitor with showman qualities, Semelsberger (9-3 overall, 3-1 UFC) aims for a stark rise up the rankings of his weight class.
The first order of business, then, would be scuttling Fletcher (9-0), who puts an unbeaten mark on the line while making his UFC debut.
Fletcher graduated to this point with a spectacular victory on Aug. 31 on Dana White’s Contender Series, a weekly ESPN+ show in which the UFC’s president holds proving-ground fights for prospects.
Fletcher, a muscular 24-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, knocked out Leonardo Damiani with a first-round flying knee.
Prior to that, Fletcher, 24, had a run of four straight submission victories, including three via choke, as he fought his way to regional recognition in the southeast.
Nicknamed “The Ghost,” Fletcher is not only new to the UFC but relatively new to the sport. He entered MMA with no background in wrestling or combat sports, getting his first pro fight in 2019.
Since then, he’s finished all but one of his nine bouts, although the fights were against what might be considered meager competition.
Semelsberger, as it happens, is coming off a win — electrifying as it was — over an opponent whose credentials were also suspect, or as suspect as they could be at this level of the sport.
He used a right hand — easily his most loaded weapon — to knock out Martin Sano just 15 seconds into their fight at UFC 266 on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.
Sano hadn’t fought in four-plus years, and never in the UFC. A teammate of MMA legend Nick Diaz, Sano got the nod somewhat curiously on the same card in which his famous training partner appeared in the main event after an extended layoff of his own.
Even so, Semelsberger handled his business during his first appearance on a numbered card, recording his second such scintillating KO since entering the UFC fold in August 2020 (he also had a one-punch, 16-second victory over Jason Witt last March).
It was an uplifting rebound for “Semi the Jedi” just three months after he’d suffered his first UFC loss in a unanimous decision to Khaos Williams that brought out some mental demons.
With the Sano win under his belt, Semi took time off at the end of 2021. But, until the Fletcher fight materialized, the Urbana High grad had been in training at his base gyms in Frederick (Clinch Academy) and Elkridge (Crazy 88 MMA).
The details are cleared up now.
Semelsberger, 29, will need to be sharp against a young bull like Fletcher, who is looking to make a name for himself instantly, much the same way Semi had just a couple of years back.
The freestyle-fighting Semelsberger has spent most of his time in famed octagon on his feet. He averages just .98 takedowns per 15 minutes.
But Fletcher, a stout 5-foot-10, has enjoyed success on the ground and could look to head off the 6-foot-1 Semelsberger’s significant eight-inch reach advantage by taking the action to the canvas.
Semelsberger talks often about continuing to climb, always improving, staying balanced. The next step in that process would involve disposing of an ambitious rookie who has never tasted professional defeat.
The prelim bouts on March 12 begin at 7 p.m.
