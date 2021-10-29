In what was a formality given his growing reputation for explosive performances inside the octagon, Matthew Semelsberger signed another multi-fight contract with the UFC on Sept. 29.
This deal, he said, will allow him to continue on what he calls “a campaign” to elite status among the welterweight ranks in the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion.
Semelsberger, an Urbana High graduate and Ijamsville resident, went 3-1 under his first UFC contract, which he inked in August 2020 after several years spent building his résumé on the regional circuit. Over the past 13 months, the 6-foot-1 freestyle fighter registered two spectacular one-punch knockouts — bludgeoning Jason Witt in 16 seconds on March 13, then repeating the feat in 15 seconds against Martin Sano on Sept. 25.
He said he was offered the new contract a few days after his vicious right-hand put Sano to sleep at UFC 266, placing Semelsberger on a short list of UFC fighters with not one but two almost instantaneous victories.
“This was the dream, to make it to the UFC and have success there,” Semelsberger said Friday via text message. “Now that I’ve gained a lot of experience in the octagon from my first four fights with them, I’m aiming and shooting to become an elite world class welterweight fighter.
“I’ve proved that I’m dangerous, that at the very least I belong in there. But if you know me, you’ll know I always aim higher when I gain levels, so everything from here on out is a campaign to make it as far in the rankings as possible.”
Semelsberger, 28, debuted with the UFC in August of 2020 with a unanimous decision over Carlton Minus. Overall, Semi is 9-3 in his career — which he boldly embarked on after dropping out of college just two classes short of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2014.
The lone blemish on the former Marist College football safety’s UFC ledger came against Khaos Williams, who outpointed “Semi the Jedi” for a unanimous decision on June 19.
The loss — which came after a barrage of hype thanks to his flashy whipping of Witt — caused Semelsberger to reevaluate his approach and seek more balance mentally and physically. He relishes his role as an entertainer, but above all he seeks to fight with a mix of aggression and intelligence. Before facing Sano last month, he felt more prepared to handle everything that comes along with any fight on the sport’s biggest stage. He seemed to further embrace the education process and settle into his place within the organization.
Then, he promptly pounded another opponent, making it rather easy on the UFC decision-makers. Even in the defeat to Williams, Semelsberger gamely battled a fellow phenom for 15 minutes. And the combustion involved in his two sub 20-second KOs was likely more than enough to convince the company that he warranted another deal.
“I don’t really put limits on myself, but I recognize and am aware of milestones and the step-by-step progress it takes to climb higher and higher on the success ladder,” Semelsberger said. “Above all, I’m grateful and thankful for being alive and able to even attempt the goals and dreams I got inside me. I’m thankful for my coaches and teammates, my friends and my family who have always been there to keep me focused and hungry. I’m very excited for these next steps in my UFC career.”
After being thrust into the spotlight over the past year, and navigating a measure of sudden stardom, Semelsberger said he’ll take the rest of 2021 off from fighting, while continuing to train at Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge and The Clinch Academy in Frederick.
“I think we are shooting to comeback early 2022,” he said, “but nothing signed and official yet.”
