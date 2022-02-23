With the NHL trade deadline less than a month away, the Washington Capitals’ biggest question mark is still in net. Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek have split goaltending duties for the up-and-down Capitals this season. And now, in late February, a clear starter still has not emerged.
The lack of clarity in net has led to speculation about whether the Capitals will go out and get a veteran netminder at the trade deadline on March 21. However, there is still time for Samsonov and Vanecek to prove their value to the organization.
Samsonov, who turned 25 on Tuesday, has made seven straight appearances — a career high. But that stretch is in part because of injuries to his fellow netminders as well as their poor performances — not necessarily Samsonov’s standout play.
Samsonov is 4-2-0 in this recent stretch, but was pulled Feb. 2 against Edmonton after allowing three goals on four shots. Samsonov was solid in the Capitals’ last two wins, with 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Nashville and 30 in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
“I feel I play better and better,” Samsonov said after the Capitals’ win against Nashville last week. “I get some more time on the ice. Sometimes, you know, little bit up and down right now, but you see [the] big picture we have good progress with the team.”
Samsonov said he’s feeling fine physically with the heavy workload. Getting so much time on the ice also helps the mental aspect of his game, helping him grow more confident with each start.
Vanecek was injured during a Feb. 1 game and has not played since. The Capitals have not disclosed the nature of his injury but coach Peter Laviolette has discussed his recovery process. The way in which it was described was similar to how officials would discuss returning from a concussion.
It is unclear if Vanecek will be ready in time for Washington’s next game on Thursday night against the New York Rangers.
As of Tuesday, Laviolette was not sure if Vanecek would travel with the team for its two-game road trip to New York and Philadelphia. The Capitals have an optional practice scheduled on Wednesday.
Nicklas Backstrom misses practice
One day after the Capitals had their full lineup at practice for the first time all season, Nicklas Backstrom missed Tuesday’s practice because of personal reasons. Laviolette said he expects Backstrom to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.
The 34-year-old center has played in 19 games this year after missing the start of the season with his hip injury. He has four goals and 10 assists.
Laviolette also said there is a possibility that T.J. Oshie and Justin Schultz, who have both been recovering from injuries, will travel on the road trip. Oshie hasn’t played since Jan. 15. Schultz was injured last week against Nashville.
