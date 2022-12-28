Commanders 49ers Football

During the time he missed, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he gained a greater understanding of the team’s offense, which he will lead again as the starter Sunday against the Browns.

In search of “a little bit of a spark” and “a little something different,” Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera named Carson Wentz his starting quarterback Wednesday. Taylor Heinicke, who led the Commanders to five wins in nine starts, will return to the bench and, if healthy, serve as the backup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The quarterback change is Washington’s 10th since Rivera was hired in 2020. Once again, Heinicke returns to the No. 2 role after reviving the offense for a stretch.

