In search of “a little bit of a spark” and “a little something different,” Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera named Carson Wentz his starting quarterback Wednesday. Taylor Heinicke, who led the Commanders to five wins in nine starts, will return to the bench and, if healthy, serve as the backup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
The quarterback change is Washington’s 10th since Rivera was hired in 2020. Once again, Heinicke returns to the No. 2 role after reviving the offense for a stretch.
Wentz, who was sidelined after suffering a finger injury in Week 6, was named Heinicke’s backup when he returned to the active roster earlier this month. In his first game action since October, he came off the bench in the fourth quarter Saturday at the San Francisco 49ers and promptly led a touchdown drive.
“The biggest thing is he’s more comfortable what we’re doing,” Rivera said of the decision to move to Wentz. “That was evident in the [49ers] game in spite of the fact that they knew we were going to throw it. They kept coming. And I thought he handled those situations very well. He got the ball out a couple times hot, got it out to where they needed to be thrown. He threw some really nice balls. His decision-making was very quick. ... Now he’s had a little bit more of an opportunity to see the rest of the offense, feel the rest of the offense, and I think that’s a big part of [his improved play].”
“I wasn’t just out and away from everybody,” Wentz said of the weeks he was sidelined after surgery. “I was still in every meeting, trying to learn and trying to grow within this offense, taking every chance I could to get better and further my understanding for this opportunity. By no means do I have it all figured out. But ... I’ve been able to kind of understand [the offense] a little bit deeper and, hopefully, recall quicker.”
Wentz is also fresh, Rivera said. He has rehabbed his surgically repaired right ring finger and has been spared the hits and bruises Heinicke is working through; Heinicke didn’t throw at practice Wednesday because he’s “a little beat up,” Rivera said.
“Obviously, you want to play, but it’s out of my hands now,” Heinicke said. “They made the decision, and I’m going to try to be the best backup I can be to Carson. ... Two-and-a-half years ago, I was out of the league, and you just want to stay in it as long as you can. So hopefully this year has bought me a couple more years at least.”
Heinicke, who will be a free agent after the season, guided the Commanders to a 5-3-1 record, turning around their dismal start and putting them in playoff position. During that stretch, he completed 62.2 percent of his passes for an average of 206.6 yards per game, plus 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 89.6 passer rating.
For three quarters against the 49ers, Heinicke played efficiently, completing 13 of 17 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and a 145.7 passer rating. But two turnovers to start the fourth quarter, combined with two failed fourth-and-1 attempts earlier in the game and two red-zone turnovers in Week 15 against the New York Giants, prompted Rivera to make a change.
Wentz took over with a little more than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Commanders trailing the 49ers 30-14. Washington went no-huddle, and Wentz threw on 10 of 11 plays on his first drive, which ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.
Although the rally came up short, the minimal playing time both spotlighted Wentz’s strengths and raised questions about Washington’s plan at quarterback for the final two games.
With Heinicke, Washington had shifted to a run-first identity, relying heavily on running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. It remains to be seen if Washington will keep a similar approach with Wentz as the starter or slip back into an offense that makes the passing game more of a focal point.
“That’s a big part of why he’s here, obviously, because we believe he can throw it,” Rivera said of Wentz. “He can throw the ball downfield and make those long, deep throws on the outs, on the [corner] routes. Those things are a big part of what we do as an offense.”
Wentz’s second stint as the starter also gives him an opportunity to do what he couldn’t last season. The Indianapolis Colts’ two losses to end their season kept them out of the playoffs and ultimately led to the trade of Wentz to Washington. This season, wins against the Browns and Dallas Cowboys would guarantee the Commanders a spot in the playoffs.
“We have a shot to control our own destiny, and to get to this point in the season after everything we’ve been through as a team, I think it means a lot to us,” Wentz said. “We all know where we’re at. We all know what we’re up against and what we’re capable of.”
