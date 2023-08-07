During the first hour of the Commanders’ practice on Sunday, the running backs and tight ends broke off to a separate field, with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leading the way. He stood near the 50-yard line, in the middle of a wall of offensive players, as they took turns picking up blitzes and running routes against linebackers and safeties.

Every few seconds, Bieniemy belted out instructions about players’ alignment — “Stay square!” — as well as their leverage, their hands, their releases from the line of scrimmage, the stems of their routes and the completion of their plays. “Finish!” Bieniemy would almost always yell at the end.

