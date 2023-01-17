Several groups submitted bids to purchase the Washington Commanders before a late-December target requested by the investment bank handling the sale, but none reached the $7 billion mark that owner Daniel Snyder seeks for the team, according to a person familiar with the process.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sat out this stage of the bidding, according to multiple people familiar with the process, potentially opening the door to other buyers interested in acquiring the franchise.

