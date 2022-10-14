fbn-commanders

Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was starting outside because last week the team benched cornerback William Jackson III.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

CHICAGO — Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste knew the ball was coming to his receiver; he just didn’t know which route he’d run. It was fourth-and-1, game on the line, and St-Juste lined up as close as he could to Darnell Mooney, the Chicago Bears’ top wideout. It was crucial to recognize and react to Mooney’s route because the Commanders had called a cover zero blitz, which meant they were rushing everyone and leaving the defensive backs without help.

Mooney could run any quick route, St-Juste thought, though he doubted the Bears would try a fade. At 6-foot-3, he had a big advantage against the 5-foot-11 Mooney. As Mooney cut inside, St-Juste suspected a slant. But when Mooney planted his left foot and pivoted outside, St-Juste knew it was a “zigzag.” Mooney was headed for the pylon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription